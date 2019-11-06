Some Bella Vista residents could get a knock on their door from a fireman Saturday, Nov. 9.

The Bella Vista Fire Department has once again partnered with the American Red Cross and the Bella Vista Lions Club for a smoke detector and fire preparedness education campaign in Bella Vista.

Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, volunteers with the Lions Club and the Red Cross, along with BVFD personnel, will canvas homes in a specified area to check for working smoke detectors and deliver general fire preparedness information.

Personnel will begin at E. Chelsea Road and Lancashire Boulevard, and canvas homes along Chelsea Road and side streets south toward Riordan Road. Homes without smoke detectors or with malfunctioning or inadequate units will be provided up to three new smoke detectors, which will be installed on-site. There will be about 100 units available, and the campaign will continue throughout the morning until all smoke detectors have been distributed.

If you live in that area and know your home does not have working smoke detectors, you may call the American Red Cross at 870-918-8935 to notify personnel ahead of time.

"It is not uncommon for older homes to have missing or inoperable smoke detectors," Fire Chief Steve Sims said. "During a fire, smoke detectors will be your first alert there is an issue."

For more information, call Sims at 479-855-8248. And as a reminder, when it's time to change the clocks, it is also a good idea to replace batteries in smoke detectors in your home.

