The Bella Vista Garden Club awarded $4,000 in Dorothy Wallace Scholarships to two students studying horticulture at the University of Arkansas during the club's October meeting. Both scholarship recipients are juniors.

Prior to awarding the scholarships, Wayne Mackay, professor and head of the University of Arkansas' Department of Horticulture, spoke to club members about the value of scholarships. He shared his gratitude for the generosity of the Bella Vista Garden Club in helping students complete their horticultural studies over the years. He mentioned that, for some, like recipient Josh Tebow, the financial assistance provided by scholarships gives students the freedom to participate in other educational endeavors during summer months. That is exactly what happened last summer for Tebow, when he was able to accept an internship working in the Smithsonian Gardens in Washington, D.C. Fellow scholarship recipient, Thomas "Max" McKeown, also expanded his horticultural knowledge and experience by working in the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks and serving as a peer mentor to other U of A students.

Virginia Halman, scholarship chairman for the BVGC, said, "I couldn't be more excited to introduce the winners of this year's scholarships. They are smart, talented students who will make great contributions in the field of horticulture." Both Tebow and McKeown maintain 4.0-grade-point averages.

The Dorothy Wallace Scholarships were named in memory of the Bella Vista Garden Club past president who made many contributions to Bella Vista and the Garden Club. She moved to Bella Vista in 1988 from Iowa and immediately joined the Garden Club. She served as president from 1993 to 1995. After being a member of a federated garden club in Iowa and Arkansas for over 40 years, she passed away on Dec. 18, 2001, at the age of 76.

The Bella Vista Garden Club continues to raise money for scholarships and beautification projects around the city. It does so through its Benefit Card Party which will be held on March 20, 2020, and the Spring Plant Sale which is scheduled for May 2, 2020.

Community on 11/06/2019