Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Excavation continued last week. Misting units, like the one pictured, have been in use to wet the smoke and reduce particulate matter escaping the former fire site.

Work continues on the Trafalgar Road fire site though, as of last Friday, no hazardous materials were discovered on the site.

According to a statement prepared by the Bella Vista Property Owners Association -- which agreed to take over extinguishing the Trafalgar Road fire earlier this month at an estimated cost of $4 million -- a tire and metal tin were found near the edge of the site and left in place for removal and disposal.

During last Tuesday's annual POA board of directors meeting, POA general manager Tom Judson announced the fire is 40% extinguished.

Excavation has been interrupted at times for water quality sampling and weather, but the standard schedule sees excavation activity from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Sufficient vegetative matter was excavated last Thursday, and work began Friday to find a suitable location to burn it. According to the site action plan, any identified hazardous substances will be stabilized, segregated and stored in DOT-approved transportation containers for proper disposal.

Air monitoring results from air monitoring stations located in the area surrounding the fire site did not exceed action levels, according to the statement, but the POA has forecast that air quality will be at "unhealthy" levels based on the EPA-defined air quality index.

Water is being discharged through a weir that was constructed on-site and samples are collected daily, according to the statement.

Shortly after work began, thermal instruments recorded temperatures between 700 and 800 degrees Fahrenheit among ash pockets on the former stump dump's northern face.

Overnight crews have worked to address flareups and to keep the site secure, according to the statement.

General News on 05/29/2019