The first board meeting in June will see a new POA board of directors after Tuesday's annual meeting. Each year at least three seats on the board are up for grabs.

This year, all three seats went to brand new board members who defeated two incumbents and one former board member.

The new members are Steve McKee, a former Merrill Lynch broker who now publishes a financial newsletter; Teah Bidwell, dotcom and international account manager for Rimports LLC; and Jerre Barron, a former safety and environmental specialist for LyondellBasell Americas Research Division. Each was elected for a three-year term.

Bruce Portillo, Patrick Laury and Mike Abb will leave the board.

The company running the election, TIE, reported 27.2% participation in this year's election, which is higher than in 2017 when about 25% participated or 2018 when only 23% participated.

There were about 65 members at the meeting to hear the results and listen to General Manager Tom Judson's summary of the POA financials. The annual audit is underway, he said, but because of expenses associated with the Trafalgar Road fire which began in 2018, the final audit report has been delayed. He expects the final report within about two weeks and promised it would be posted on the POA website.

Meanwhile, he supplied numbers from a draft of the audit report.

Because funds were spent on several capital projects in 2018, both current assets and investments are down, but property and equipment are up, he said. The projects include renovations at the Country Club and Branchwood as well as the beach at Lake Avalon and restrooms at Blowing Springs. There was also new playground equipment at Avalon, Metfield and Branchwood.

Both revenue and expenses were up in 2018 compared to the year before. The presentation is already on the POA website at bellavistapoa.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/052119-Annual-Presentation-FINAL.pdf.

Judson announced that the Trafalgar Road fire was 40% contained on Tuesday, May 21. He expects the fire will be out within the 30 days allotted by the agreement with the ADEQ.

General News on 05/29/2019