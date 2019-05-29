JUNE Happenings at the Museum

Events

Shiloh Museum Summer Camps --

Registration is underway for the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's summer camps for children. Campers will explore the decades of the 1950s through the 1990s -- a different decade each day of camp. Snacks are provided for both camps; lunch is provided for campers attending Session II.

Session I, for ages 7-10, takes place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, June 17-21. Cost is $30 for museum members; $40 for nonmembers.

Session II, for ages 11-14, takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 8-12. Cost is $45 for museum members; $55 for nonmembers.

Space is limited for both camps; preregistration and payment are required. A limited number of scholarships are available. The registration deadline is Friday, May 31, or when camps are full. For more information, call Shiloh Museum education manager Judy Costello at 479-750-8165, or email jcostello@springdalear.gov.

Shiloh Saturday Family Program --

Dot Neely, education coordinator for Beaver Water District, will explore the natural history of streams and water sources in Northwest Arkansas, at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Neely will use the Beaver Water District's "stream table," a scale model of regional waterways, to show how streams, creeks and lakes impact their surroundings. The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families.

Mountain Biking History --

Tim Scott, assistant superintendent at Devil's Den State Park, will present a program entitled, "Wheel's-A-Rolling: The Early History of Mountain Biking in the Natural State," at noon Wednesday, June 19, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. In the early 1990s, Scott led the way for Devil's Den State Park to become the first state park in Arkansas to construct mountain bike trails. He is also a founder of the Ozark Mountain Bike Festival, held annually at Devil's Den State Park since 1989.

Quilt Show-and-Tell --

Quilt historian Alice McElwain will host a quilt show-and-tell session, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Folks are invited to bring in quilts for McElwain to examine for clues about the quilt's history. She will also offer tips for care and storage of quilts and on the process of having a quilt appraised.

Green Team Activity Day --

Saving Nature Now, a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to raising awareness about the natural world, will hold a "Green Team Activity Day" event for children in grades two through six from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Kids accompanied by a parent or adult friend can explore fun activities and learn about protecting nature. The event is sponsored by Saving Nature Now (savingnaturenow.org).

Green Team Activity Day is free, but pre-registration by Wednesday, June 26 is encouraged. To register or for more information, call the Shiloh Museum at 750-8165 or email shiloh@springdalear.gov.

Madison County Photo Exhibit --

Scenes of Madison County, a photo exhibit featuring people, places and events in Madison County history, opens Tuesday, May 21, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 14. Admission is free. For more information, call 750-8165 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Meetings at the Museum --

Lace Guild

The Dogwood Lace Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Storytellers

The Tellers of Tales storytelling group will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. All tellers and listeners are invited.

LifeWriters

LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet both days at 10 a.m. Monday, June 3, and Monday, June 17, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Sacred Harp Singers

The Northwest Arkansas Sacred Harp Singers will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Civil War Roundtable

The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Meeting locations --

Shiloh Museum is in the heart of historic downtown Springdale, on the banks of Spring Creek and adjacent to the Razorback Regional Greenway. All events and meetings (unless otherwise noted) are held at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History located at 118 W. Johnson Ave. in downtown Springdale, open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

The Shiloh Meeting Hall is located at 121 W. Huntsville Ave., one block north of the Shiloh Museum. The parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue.

For more information, call 479-750-8165 or visit shilohmuseum.org. or email shiloh@springdalear.gov.

General News on 05/29/2019