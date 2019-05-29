For some determined Bella Vista residents, it's a "pawsible" dream. This year, the annual Animal Shelter golf tournament, Pars for Paws, is coming up on July 20th at Kingswood. A shotgun start goes off at 8 a.m.

The tournament is a fundraiser for the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, a nonprofit entity that cares for up to 900 stray dogs and cats each year. There is still room for sponsors, including tee box sponsors who will be able to talk to golfers on the tees.

A four-person scramble, the tournament is open to both POA members and nonmembers. There will be a maximum of 36 teams, so organizers say early sign-up may be important. The deadline to enter is July 10. Each golfer will receive a goody bag, as well as lunch at the Kingsdale pavilions and beverages on the course. Mulligans and raffle tickets will be available.

The tournament will go on, rain or shine, organizers said.

Entry fees are $35 for a POA member who has paid the annual green fee; $59 for a POA member without the annual green fee but with a seat lease or private cart; $76 for a POA member without annual green fee or their own cart; and$85 for a guest. All golfers will get a cart.

"Lots of golfers return each year. It's a fun tournament," Dee Dee Matney, executive director at the shelter said. In the past, some winners have donated their winnings to the shelter. Everyone knows it's a good cause, she explained.

For more information, contact Matney at 644- 6229 or Anita at 366-2265.

