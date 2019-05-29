At last week's meeting of the POA board of directors, general manager Tom Judson announced that the POA has a contract to sell the Ark/Mo land for it's full appraised value.

The land, about 367 acres, was purchased in 2000 for a new golf course, but shortly after the purchase golf rounds started to decline and the land has not been developed. The board turned down at least two offers on it in the past few years, but in April the land was listed for sale. Judson said it was listed after he received an offer on it.

The offer that was accepted is from Recasting LLC, a company associated with the Walton family. Recasting LLC owns the Bentonville City Hall building which it leases back to the city, as well as property in downtown Springdale. Judson said he didn't know what Recasting is planning to do with land and there no obligation for it to disclose its plans.

The sale price was the full appraised value of $1,475,000. The appraisal, Judson said, was recent. In 2017, the POA tuned down a $1.2 million on the land with POA financing at 5.25 percent.

At a work session, one week earlier, Judson told the board that he believed the POA would spend about four million dollars on the Trafalgar Road fire. Since the state had indicated that the POA would probably be named a responsible party, the board had agreed to take over the project to put out the fire and remediate the site. Part of the $4,000,000 was to come from a line of credit secured by the Ark/Mo property.

Also last week, the board voted to cut over $600,000 from the capital budget to help pay the costs associated with fire. The projects range from repaving a parking lot to a replacement truck for the Lakes Department. Judson said all the department heads were included in the decisions on what could be cut without compromising safety.

Amenities in the Metfield area, including both golf courses, the outdoor pool and the park were closed because of smoke in the area. After the meeting, Judson said they would probably remain closed through the Memorial Day weekend because of "an abundance of caution."

The board approved an increase in water rates to "pass through" an increase in the public water system service fee. The increase is 10 cents for each meter of water.

