A group of about 45 people gathered at Concordia to hear the latest installment of the Senior Truth Series, the Truth about Wills, Trusts and Guardianships. The presenters were Merissa Spicer, a trust officer at Arvest Bank, and Todd Whatley, an attorney who specializes in elder law.

A trust is like putting your belongings into a moving van or briefcase, Whatley said. You move each item into the trust and the trust owns them. You can put all kinds of property into a trust, including land, businesses and savings accounts. Most people are their own trustee, with a designated successor. With a trust, belongings don't go through probate after death and everything is kept private.

Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple Computers, had a trust, so no one knows exactly what happened to the millions he made, Whatley said.

Some people appoint a commercial trustee. That way, their child can benefit from an inheritance without making financial decisions. That method is often used when parents suspect a child isn't good with money, but they still want to help the child.

Many couples are co-trustees, Spicer said, so the surviving spouse will end up with total ownership of the trust. When that happens, it's a good idea to look for new beneficiary right away so the trust goes to the right person.

She also recommends a "pour over" will that will move any leftover property into the trust when the owner dies. She used Bella Vista membership lots as an example. Some people simply forget they own the lot while they are setting up a trust, but a will can move it.

Other choices include giving someone power of attorney and that, Whatley said, is probably better than simply adding a relative to the deed of the house or to the checking account. Once a person is on the deed, he or she becomes an owner of the house and that means it's an asset that can be attached. Even an upstanding citizen with only the best of intentions can find himself in a lawsuit after an accident. When you add a child's name to your documents, there can be unexpected consequences.

He advises clients to use a financial power of attorney because it comes with a fiduciary responsibility that can be enforced by the courts. If the appointee isn't using the power of attorney to benefit the individual, he can be forced to do so.

You can give the power of attorney to a friend, Spicer pointed out, it doesn't have to be your child. It just has to be someone you can trust.

But keep in mind, Whatley said, that it can be difficult for the person holding the power of attorney, especially if he or she doesn't live in the same area. Settling an estate may take some time.

There is also a medical power of attorney where you can designate someone to make your health care choices. It's separate from a living will which applies to the final choices at the end of life. The medical power of attorney is helpful if a person is incapacitated and can't sign the HIPPA releases that allow doctors to discuss his condition with family. The medical power of attorney allows the medical community to share details with the family. In a situation when doctors don't agree on the best course, the holder of the medical power of attorney can make the choice.

Whatley advises clients to use a power of attorney rather than a guardianship if a family member needs to be protected from himself. The power of attorney keeps financial matters private, but a guardianship requires court action that may be publicly reported. It's also expensive.

Both Whatley and Spicer have seen clients argue about property after the death of a loved one. Spicer said she saw siblings almost "come to blows" over an old wooden spoon that had been used to make jello for a generation of special occasions. Whatley told about a half day trial for possession of a spinning piano stool. Emotional attachments to possessions are unpredictable, Whatley said.

Anyone entering a second marriage needs to check his or her life insurance policy, he warned. He's seen what happens when a first wife is accidentally left as the beneficiary.

"Those meetings get ugly real quick," he said.

Both Whatley and Spicer advise their clients to plan ahead and be prepared.

The Senior Truth Series is Sponsored by Lighthouse Realtors. The next installment will be at Concordia at 10:30 a.m. on June 27. A panel will discuss Home Health vs. Home Care.

