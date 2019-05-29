May 29

s Community Input Meeting Regarding Brittany Golf Course --Thanks to everyone who attended the Community Input meeting on May 14. The Golf Joint Advisory Committee (JAC) was impressed with the large attendance and the tremendous input received. The JAC will now compile all member input received via mail, email and the Community Input Meeting. After compiling all input, the JAC will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, in the Country Club Board Room to discuss its recommendation to the board of directors. The Golf JAC will present its recommendation at the regular session board meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, in the Country Club Board Room. Input will be accepted until May 31 via email to brittanyinput@bvvpoa.com. POA Members are encouraged to attend both meetings.

May 31

s CBCO is the sole local provider of blood for patients at more than 40 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donors to provide the lifesaving blood they need. You can help by giving blood at this upcoming blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Village Bible Evangelical Free Church, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd. Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO's donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards, or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found at www.cbco.org. To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. For more information about sharing your good health with others, visit www.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337.

June 3

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance 6:45 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. John Eubanks will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

June 4

s Discover Bella Vista, the city's advertising and promotions commission, along with the city of Bella Vista, will host a meeting for all vacation rental home hosts, owners and property managers. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, in the Vista Room at the Bella Vista Country Club, 98 Clubhouse Drive. The meeting is a chance for rental property owners and managers to learn more about the advertising and promotions commission and get information on the commission's marketing efforts, as well as provide ideas and input on what assistance from the commission they could find helpful. Those who plan to attend should RSVP by emailing Sanders at paula@discoverbellavistaar.com.

June 5 - 8

s Don't forget the Annual Bella Vista Animal Shelter charity garage sale! The charity garage sale is June 5 through June 8 at 2 Leafield Lane, Bella Vista. There is still plenty of time to clean out those gently used items to donate. All donations are tax deductible. Items except large furniture can be brought to the shelter Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clothing and outdated electronics are not accepted. All proceeds benefit the Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

June 11

s The Bella Vista Community Concert Band will play, free to the public, Monday, June 11, at Blowing Springs Park, beginning with a picnic supper provided by Prime Cut Catering before the performance, from 5 to 6:45 p.m. The outdoor performance starts at 7 p.m. Everyone needs to bring their own chair. Blowing Springs Park is located east of Highway 71 on Mercy Way in Bella Vista, past the RV park.

June 17-June 21

s The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild is hosting Bob's Quilting Kids Kamp from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day, Monday, June 17, through Friday, June 21. The "Kamp" will be held at the Methodist Church, located at 20 Boyce Drive, in Room 28 basement level. This is a free event for children, 8 and older, who are interested in learning to sew or quilt. Children will complete at least one project that will be theirs to take home. Participants will be using a sewing machine and iron (no steam) under adult supervision. Fabric and notions will be provided by the guild. The guild requests kids to bring a good working sewing machine if they have one. If that is not possible, please let the club know in order to make arrangements for one. The number of participants is limited, email asap to ensure participation. Contact Gail Storm via email at gljnstorm@gmail.com.

