Photo submitted Ms. Ellen got to visit the students at Cooper Elementary to get them ready and excited for the library's upcoming Summer Reading Program which kicks off at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 13.

Expand the Library

Help the Bella Vista Public Library Foundation expand the library. Your donation matters. Mail to Bella Vista Public Library Foundation, 11 Dickens Way, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Saturday Afternoon for Kids -- Soap Carving

Jean Visnich of the Bella Vista Wood Carver's Group will be leading a workshop on soap carving. Using soft soap is a great way to start and practice your carving skills. Join us at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, to try your hand at soap carving.

Rocket Languages

We offer Rocket Languages through our website. This language learning service offers online courses for 15 different languages. All you need is a library card to access it.

Check out a Kindle

Kindle Paperwhites and Kindle Fires are available for checkout to patrons in good standing. Each device is loaded with several books and may be checked out for three weeks. New books are added to each device every month. See library staff for the check-out agreement and procedure.

Encore Books

The Friends of the Library's used-book store is open six days a week during regular library hours. Everyday low pricing on hardbacks, DVDs, puzzles, children's books, paperbacks, biographies, health and wellness topics, and much, much more. All proceeds of this ongoing fundraiser support the library.

Floral arrangement

May's floral arrangement was designed and provided by Pat Meyer of the Bella Vista Garden Club. Each month, a member of the Bella Vista Garden Club creates an original floral design to be displayed for patron enjoyment.

Hours of operation and website

Regular library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with weekend hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Bella Vista Public Library is located just east of Town Center off Lancashire Blvd. (Highway 340 East, turn at the Bella Vista Baptist Church) as 11 Dickens Place. For further information on programs and services, please call 479-855-1753. Check out the Bella Vista Public Library website at www.bvpl.org to find all of the library information you need.

Community on 05/29/2019