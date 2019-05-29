Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Joan Roberts (left) shakes hands with Mayor Peter Christie as he presents a certificate recognizing her as Bella Vista's artist of the month for May 2019.

Bella Vista-based writer, photographer and poet, Joan Roberts, was recognized as the city's artist of the month for May 2019.

"It's overwhelming, humbling," Roberts said.

Roberts insists she's an amateur after working on her photography and writing for more than a decade.

She co-founded Shadowleaves Company and started a blog, Shadowleaves on Lake Ann in 2006 and started the Village Lake Writers & Poets writing group in 2015.

Her first book, a poetry collection titled "I'll Walk These Ozark Hills" is expected to be available by September this year and will be available at the Artist Retreat Center and online.

Samples of her work, including framed photos with poetry, are on display at the Artist Retreat Center.

Mayor Peter Christie said it's great to see so much talent in Bella Vista.

"We are so blessed," he said.

One attendee, Jeni Lehmann, said she was glad to see Roberts recognized.

"Joanie's a great, great lady," she said.

Roberts is a former instructor who taught biology and education at the University of Wisconsin.

When she retired, Roberts said, she had more time to pursue other interests.

Moreover, she said, she lost her closest sister and brother within one year of each other shortly after she retired.

"It was really hard on me," she said.

Roberts said she had a hard time moving forward, feeling any joy or sense of purpose.

She decided to seek it out, she said.

"I was going to find one joyful thought, moment, each day," she said.

She went on walks, phone in hand, she explained, and used the camera to capture whatever beauty she could.

"When I took the photo, I wanted to write something about it," Roberts said. "I was trying to capture it both in words and photographs."

Haiku was a good fit to start with because it gave short, simple poems to complement the photos.

The writers' group was started, Roberts said, after a conversation with Artist Retreat Center proprietor Sara Parnell, who said the area could use a group.

After advertising and talking to people, she said she was excited to have five people show up. The group has continued to grow, she said.

Roberts said she loves living in Bella Vista because the scenery is wonderful and the community is excellent. People are kind and willing to help each other, she said.

"Gold," Roberts summarized. "I hope to never take it for granted."

