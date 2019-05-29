Looking at The Galaxies of Summer

They are some of the largest and oldest known structures in the universe. They silently rotate in the black depths of space. Once thought to be clouds of gas within our own Milky Way, we now know that there are an almost uncountable number of these giant masses of swirling gas, dust, and stars. Spread throughout the known universe, many of these objects are very similar to our own Galaxy, each with billions of stars and planets of their own. What are galaxies and what are they made of? How many are there? How far away are they? We will answer these and other questions and show you some beautiful pictures of these wonders of deep space. The Galaxies of Summer lecture will cover talks on galaxies, including our own Milky Way and some of her nearest neighbors.

Join us at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Visitor Center. What to bring: binoculars (if you have); folding chair (one per person); star chart (if you have) and a flashlight (covered with a red cloth or red balloon). After the lecture at approximately 9 p.m., if we have clear skies, we will head outside for a Star Party where you will be able to see some of these "Galaxies of Summer" yourself through the powerful telescopes of members of Sugar Creek Astronomical Society. The event is free and open to the public.

Insects that Suck

Of the 1.3 million known species of insects that inhabit the earth, four of the most bothersome are local residents of northwest Arkansas; ticks, chiggers, mosquitoes, and bed bugs. Dr. Dayton Steelman, emeritus professor of Veterinary Entomology from the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville, will present his fascinating three-part program. The basic biology of ticks, chiggers, mosquitoes, and bed bugs will be presented, along with the disease causing pathogens and parasites that they transmit to domestic and wild animals, and humans. According to Steelman, "There will be updates on mosquitoes and tick species now present in the Continental United States, plus there are also new pathogens that cause disease in man and animals relative to the 'invasion' of large numbers of humans AND their belongings entering the United States. This will include Bed Bugs, as they have become a major problem in urban as well as rural areas of the country." Steelman's programs are a must to experience by anyone who has ever encountered any of these four blood-thirsty critters. The public is invited to enjoy one, two, or all three of these truly fascinating and informative programs.

Join us Sunday, June 30, beginning at 1 p.m. with "Ticks"; following at 2 p.m. with "Chiggers and Mosquitoes"; and 3 p.m. with "Bed Bugs." There is no cost and the public is invited to attend.

Fun with Mother Nature -- Monthly

We hear about our great friend Mother Nature, but at Hobbs State Park you can actually see her the second Saturday of each month at 10:30 a.m. all year. Her favorite thing to do is to read nature-related stories of the forest and the animals that live there. Story time will be followed by "hands-on" nature-craft activities. Children of all ages are welcome, however, most stories will target children 3-6 years of age.

Mother Nature visits and reading subjects for this year include: June 8 -- Animals in The Night; July 13 -- Water Dance -- Water Cycle and Storm Drain Pollution; Aug. 10 -- Caterpillar to Butterfly; Sept. 14 -- Autumn in the Woods -- Preparing for Winter; Oct. 12 -- Bats -- Not Really Scary; Nov. 9 -- It's Turkey Time; Dec. 14 -- Who Goes There? Footprints and Animal Signs

Park Visitor Center

For additional information on Hobbs programs, trails, picnicking or meeting room rental and the Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area Visitor Center, contact the park at 479-789-5000. The visitor center is located on Arkansas Highway 12, just east of the War Eagle Road intersection.

To learn more about upcoming Friends of Hobbs speakers and other park programs, go to www.friendsofhobbs.com and www.Arkansas StateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea.

