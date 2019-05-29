Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable

Our second monthly Civil War Roundtable will be held at the museum at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6.

The guest speaker will be Kerry Jones from the Pea Ridge National Military Park. He will talk about John Bannon, a Catholic priest from St. Louis, who served as a Confederate chaplain at the Battle of Pea Ridge. Bannon led an interesting life and was said to have manned a cannon during the battle. The public is invited to these programs, and admission is free.

Historic Sites Driving Tours

Our popular historic sites driving tours are returning with the first one scheduled for Saturday, June 15 (postponed from May 18 due to rain), starting at 12:30 p.m. Visit historic sites around old Bella Vista with a tour guide who will talk about the history of each site. The cost is $15/person or $25 for two. If you are interested, leave your contact information at the museum or call Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049.

Docents Needed

The museum needs additional docents to serve one or two afternoons per month from 1 to 5 p.m. We are looking for men and women who enjoy learning about local history and like interacting with others. Training is provided. If you would like to apply, please leave a message at the museum or call Xyta Lucas at 479-876-6118 to schedule an interview.

Settlers Cabin

The cabin was moved to the museum property in late March, but we still have plenty of work to do on it. The next steps are to finish off the foundation, build a new front porch, and put on a new roof. Contractors have been lined up to do those tasks. We continue to welcome donations to help with our expenses on this project. You are welcome to pay at the museum in person by cash, check or credit/debit card, or you may mail your donation to the museum at 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista AR 72714. Remember, any donors who give $100 or more will have their names inscribed on a plaque inside the cabin.

Museum Gift Shop

Our gift shop has received some donated items for us to give away for free in our gift shop, so come take a look. We also have a variety of glassware and knick-knacks, along with lots of Bella Vista-specific souvenirs, that are available for purchase -- Bella Vista jigsaw puzzles, T-shirts, ball caps, postcards, magnets and much more. If you have small items you'd like to donate for us to sell in our gift shop as a fundraiser for the museum, please contact us.

Hours of operation

The Historical Museum is located at the corner of U.S. 71 and Kingsland Road, next door to the American Legion, and is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The phone number is 479-855-2335. The website address is bellavistamuseum.org.

Community on 05/29/2019