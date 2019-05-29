Friends of the Highlands take its title seriously. It is a volunteer group that works to improve the Highlands Golf Course, including landscaping and, last year, a new scoreboard. Members have been working at the course for so long that no one is sure when the first annual Friends of the Highlands Golf Tournament was held.

"It's been at least 17 years," member Andy O'Neil said.

The tournament is always held on the Fourth of July. This year, it is a four-person scramble featuring teams made up of two men and two women. The shotgun start is at 9 a.m.

There is a hole-in-one contest and a closest-to-the-pin contest. The cash prize is $250. There are also door prizes.

For each couple, the fee is $65 plus green fees and cart fees.

Dinner will be catered and served in the Highlands Clubhouse at 2 p.m. In case of inclement weather, dinner and prizes will go on at the clubhouse. Soft drinks and water will be served on the course.

Over the past few years, Friends projects have included the renovation of Mr. Mulligan, the wooden statue that welcomes golfers; new benches; the scoreboard; and new flower gardens around the course.

For more information, call O'Neil at 479-876-2655.

General News on 05/29/2019