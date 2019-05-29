TOURNAMENTS --

Bella Vista Courtesy Van Charity Golf Tournament -- June 7

The Bella Vista Courtesy Van's annual "Fun Fore All" golf tournament will take place on Friday, June 7, at the Kingswood Golf Course in Bella Vista. This open four-person scramble tournament will begin at 8 a.m. and is open to men, women and couple teams. Prizes will be awarded for first- and second-place finishers in each of the two flights. For additional information and to download the registration form, visit www.bellavistacourtesyvan.com.

Bella Vista Courtesy Van is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization that provides free courtesy transportation for residents of Bella Vista who can no longer drive due to age or health.

Rally in Pink -- June 22

This tournament benefits the Mercy Breast Center. Bella Vista's Rally in the Pink Tournament will begin at 7 a.m. with coffee and an 8 a.m. shotgun start on Saturday, June 22, and is held at the Bella Vista Country Club and Kingswood courses. Awards and lunch provided by Las Fajitas of Bella Vista will be at Riordan Hall. The tournament is open to members and nonmembers, with a four-person scramble format. There will be three divisions: men, women and mixed. Prizes will be awarded in all divisions, as well as CTP for men and women. All prizes will be paid out in the form of golf shop gift certificates. Entry fee is $240 per team; $60 per player plus applicable green and cart fees and includes prizes, lunch after play and Team Pink Ribbon Package.

For additional information or to register online, go to bellavistapoa.com/golf, take a completed registration form, along with payment to one of the Bella Vista pro shops or the Golf Division Office.

Registration deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, with a $10 late registration fee if applicable.

GOLF CLUBS --

Women's 9-Hole Golf Association

The Women's 9-Hole Golf Association is about making friends while playing golf. The typical season runs from April to September, with play on Monday mornings. For information, call Susan at 630-217-8214 or Jane at 479-586-1898. For new players interested in signing up, the membership application and much more is on the website at sites.google.com/site/bv9wga/home.

St. Bernard Ladies 18-Hole Golf League

The St. Bernard Ladies Golf League is looking for women interested in joining a fun Wednesday golf league. The league includes a friendly, mildly competitive group of ladies. The season runs from April to October and includes a weekly $1 individual or team event, a fun guest day and an awards banquet. For more information, call Kathy King at 479-855-4913.

Women's 18-Hole Golf Club

Bella Vista Women's Golf Club promotes fun, friendship and golf with a motto of "Be Courteous, Be Kind, Be Kind to the Course." The season begins in April and runs through October, with play every Thursday morning. Membership digital applications are now available, with additional information, on the website at www.bvwgc.com.

Oldes 9-Hole Golf Group

The Oldes Golf Group in Bella Vista invites new members for its 9-hole 2019 season which runs from April to the end of October. Play is Tuesday mornings at all Bella Vista courses, with 13 of its events at Kingswood/Berksdale. This group plays from the red tees with a Texas scramble every week. All skill levels of golfers are welcome and all weekly events are handicapped. There is a $3 entry fee per event. Contact Barry Owen at 479-876-8432 or email drive1954@gmail.com

Men's 9-Hole Golf Association

The Men's 9-Hole Golf Association is accepting membership applications for the 2019 golf season. Play is on Wednesdays, with tee times, four handicapped flights and weekly sponsored prizes on all holes. The association also holds a spring and fall banquet. Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the POA website as well as from sites.google.com/site/bv9mga/home. For additional information, call Dale Schofield, membership chairman, at 479-553-7067.

Men's 18-Hole Golf Association

The Men's Golf Association is accepting new members to join the 2019 Tuesday golf league. Sign-up can be found on the website www.bvmga.com for the 2019 season. The MGA is open to POA members and nonPOA members. Play continues through Tuesday, Oct. 29. The format is organized for golfers of all ages, abilities and handicaps, with easy weekly online sign-up, play in the morning or afternoon, shotgun start at the Bella Vista course of the week, spring and fall banquets and player's cup competition. Additional information is available on the website. Member sign-up is required and may be completed by using the membership sign-up option located on the website. Forward a check in the amount of $70 to cover annual dues, payable to "MGA" to MGA Membership, Bill Harris, 2 Kirk circle, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

