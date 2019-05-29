Unitarian Universalists

Sunday, June 2, 2019: "Passing," a homily about identity written by Unitarian Universalist minister Rev. Nell Newton and delivered by Julie Jensen.

Village Bible Church

Wednesday, May 29, the Oasis Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. This ministry is available to anyone in the area who needs help with groceries and would appreciate the compassion and encouragement of friendly volunteers.

Friday, May 31, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will have a BLOOD DRIVE at the church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held in the Oasis Food Pantry Center. You may call the church at 479-876-5764 to sign-up to donate blood, or you may simply stop by on Friday.

For the months of June, July and August, the church will have a new summer schedule. Starting Sunday, June 2, the Worship service will start at 9 a.m. and Children's Sunday school will take a summer break.

Sunday, June 2, the service will include communion, and Pastor Mark Voll's sermon title is "An Encouraging Word" with a text of 1 Thessalonians 1:1-10.

The week of June 3-7, Vacation Bible School "THE INCREDIBLE RACE: One Family, One Race, One Savior," will be held Monday through Friday evenings, 5:30-8:30 p.m. daily, for children who are entering grades K through 6th as of this fall. For online registration, go to: village-bible-church.myanswers.com or you may call the church at 876-5764.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Mark your calendar. Community Blood Center will be at PCBV for the next blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 10, in the Fellowship Hall. Bella Vista residents can reserve a spot by calling the church office at 479-855-2390.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

Beginning May 29, the Summer Family Choir begins its third season at 6:30 p.m. in the Choir Room. The Summer Family Choir provides music for the traditional worship service each Sunday during the months of June, July and August. Everyone is invited to attend and make joyful noise to God, including youth, visiting relatives and friends; everyone. The choir rehearses only three times on the last Wednesday of May, June and July to prepare for the following month's anthems for worship. No experience or audition is required. If you have been contemplating singing in the choir, this is a great way to try it out. The group is loving, accepting and dedicated and have a wonderful time praising Jesus. The rehearsals have been called the cheapest form of therapy known to mankind. You will always leave rehearsals with a smile and a feeling of accomplishment. Give us a try.

Vacation Bible School will be from 9 a.m. to noon during the week of June 10-14 (Monday-Friday) for children who have completed kindergarten through sixth grade. Throw on your camera strap and buckle your seatbelt. VBS 2019 takes you on a wild adventure -- with elephants and egrets, polar bears and penguins, cockatoos and crocodiles. As you seek out exotic animals, you'll also find snapshots of real-life encounters with Jesus in scripture. Kids go from bewildered to believing as they get "In The Wild" at this summer's VBS. Register online at www.humcbv.com or contact the church office for more details at 479-855-2277.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

While the church's first concert of the year is still a month away, for the orchestra and chorus of Music Director Randy Allison it continues to be "practice, practice, practice" Saturday mornings at 9 and 10 a.m. The Sunday, June 30 concert at 6 p.m. is titled "Somebody's Praying Me Through." Everyone is invited to the free event at 1990 Forest Hills Blvd.

Bella Vista Community Church

Join in the celebration of BVCC's 45th church anniversary on Sunday, June 2, with one blended worship service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.

Summer Arts Camp is Monday-Friday, June 17-21, from 8:30-11:30 a.m., for kids entering grades 1-6. More information is available at the Information Center on Sunday mornings or online at bvcc.net. This year features exciting new classes such as clay, weaving and dance, including tap and ballet. Classes fill up quickly and are on a first-come, first-serve basis, so register early. Registration ends June 10.

Village Baptist Church

Village Baptist church has two events planned for the first week in June. On Wednesday, June 5, from 10:30 a.m. to noon the Senior Ministry will present "Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP)." The SMP will explain how to recognize and report suspicious billing on Medicare statements, how to obtain the new Medicare card, will help resolve any discrepancies or suspicious charges and answer questions. Materials and excellent tools will be provided to help in being better healthcare consumers. As an added bonus, they will bring laminating equipment and laminate your Medicare card for free. The public is invited. Join the discussion to learn about the latest fraud and scams and important information about guarding your new Medicare card.

On Saturday, June 8, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. the women's ministry of the church invites you to "Tea and Thee." Pick out your favorite hat to wear, bring a friend and join us in our English garden for lots of fellowship, tasty treats and of course, tea. There will be a fun hat fashion show, uplifting devotions and special time with the Lord. The public is invited.

The church is located at 380 Glasgow Road. For more information about either of these events, call 479-855-7775 or visit the church website at www.vbconline.net.

First United Methodist Church

A new Grandparents' Support Group has formed for grandparents who are raising grandchildren. The group meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the parlor. Are you raising your grandson or granddaughter? This probably wasn't in your greater plan, and you are not alone. Do you feel frustrated, isolated or out of your element? The Rev. Jim Rowland will facilitate the group, which is open to all. Come meet other grandparents who are in the same position as you. Share stories, concerns, questions, joys, second chances and hope with others. If you aren't raising your grandkids, but know someone who is, please invite them to be a part of this group. This is an ongoing support group and is open to all in the community. Bring a friend.

Volunteers are needed to care for loved ones during the Bella Vista Caregiver's Support Group meeting (training provided). Due to the unexpected closing of Village House and its caregiving resources, the BV Caregiver's Group needs trained volunteers to care for loved ones who come with their caregivers to the support group which meets the first Thursday of each month from noon to 2 p.m. in the parlor. The group is open to the community and, if you are able to volunteer two hours of time once a month, please consider becoming a volunteer caregiver. If you would like more information, please contact Pastor Brenda, one of the facilitators for this group, at 479-855-1158.

Two weekly meetings of AA are hosted at the church on Monday and Saturday. Please call or stop by the church for more information.

