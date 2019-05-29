Tuesday Women's Bridge Group

Winners May 21 were: first, Kristy Schmidt; second, Gail Knudsen; third, Wanda Patzer; fourth, Lois Sprague.

Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mikes. Call Debbie Sorensen at 479-855-7633 for details.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge

Winners May 16 were: North/South -- first, John and Fey Frey; second, Ray Lynch and Andy Fritsch; third, Nancy Weatherly and Robbie Tyler.

East/West -- first, Becky Mincke and Diane Warren; second, Brian Simet and Mike Schomaker; third, Mel Briley and Jay Lacy.

Winners May 21 were: North/South -- first (tie), Mike Foley and Fay Frey/Robert Makela and Sharon Judson; third, Joe Bain and Val Watson.

East/West -- first, Hilary Krueger and Nadine Duffy; second, Dick and Nancy Sherbondy; third, Len Fettig and Billie Herriott.

Play begins at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at the Kingsdale clubhouse.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners May 21 were: First-place team -- Art Hamilton, Oscar Hansen, Richard Meyer and Ellie Wood. Second-place team -- Connie Knafla, Roy Knafla, Marj Shafer and Ken Wood. Bias Bowling is played every Tuesday at Riordan Hall from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. New players are always welcome to join. For information, call Lynda at 913-961-0354. Bias bowling will cease play for the summer and resume again in September.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners -- May 21

3-13 Rummy were: Table 1 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Herb Ayres. Table 2 -- first, Max Waugh; second, Marj Shafer.

Texas Canasta were: Table 1 -- first, Diane Dingmann; second, Linda Waugh.

This is a potluck and everyone is asked to bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. Play is every Tuesday at Riordan Hall from 6 to 9 p.m. All players are welcome anytime. No experience is necessary and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call Herb at 309-868-4186.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners May 21 were: first, Chuck and Dottie Seeley; second, Jack and Duffie McClellan; third, Dave and Rita Backer; fourth, Ivan Loyd and Teresa Upchurch. Honorable mention -- Melodee Neukircher and Sadie Frerking

Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday night at Riordan Hall. New members are always welcome. For more information, call Chris at 479-268-6036.

Wednesday Night Couples' Bridge

Winners May 22 were: Men -- first, Don Kernwein; second, /Dick Patzer; third, Dan Rogers. Women -- first, Wanda Patzer; second, Marie Ryan; third, Carol Kernwein.

Hosts for May 29 will be Dan and Linda Rogers. Play begins at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Riordan Hall. All couples are welcome and there are no reservations or weekly obligation.

Wednesday Night Double Deck Pinochle - Fourth

Winners May 22 were: Table 1 -- first, Sadie Frerking; second, Stan Neukircher; third, Ginny Swinney.

Double Deck Pinochle is played the fourth Wednesday of every month starting at 6:30 p.m. in Riordan Hall. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Nelda Tommer at 479-295-9580.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners May 23 were: first, Mary Coppin; second, Anita Ebert; third, Mildred Bennerbeck.

Club play is at Papa Mike's every Thursday. Plan to arrive by 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m. No sign-up is necessary and play is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners May 16 were: Table 1 -- first, Ray Borst; second, Linda Ervin. Table 2 -- first, Herb Ayres; second (tie), Alice Dickey and Kathy Ayres.

Dominoes are played every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Call 479-621-1660 for details.

Thursday St. Bernard Games and Goodies -- Second

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities.

Play is from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at St. Bernard Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Boulevard, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners May 16 were: Table 1 -- first, Nelda Tommer; second, Ginny Swinney. Table 2 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Darlene Kuta. Play is open to everyone. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for May 17 were: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Darlene Albers. Table 2 -- first, Art Hamilton; second, Marie Ryan.

This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. There is instruction for anyone new to the game with no charge to play. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to come and play. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners May 17 were: Table 1 -- first, Terry McClure; second, Paul Herrick. Table 2 -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, Wayne Doyle. High Score -- Terry McClure. For additional information, call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners May 18 were: BLUE Team (1 point win) -- Marj Shafer, Darlene Albers, Joyce Hansen, Gene Riedl, and Lyle Meier. RED Team -- Ellie Roberts, Fran Fish, Virgie Riedl, Sam Brehm, Chuck Hurl and Jerry Bunk. Thank you to Ellie Roberts for scorekeeping.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise and is a lot of fun. All are welcome, no experience is needed and there is no cost to play. Come and join in the fun. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

