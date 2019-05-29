James Bouwhius, recent graduate of Bentonville High School, will perform his senior piano recital at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, at First United Methodist Church in Bella Vista. All are invited to attend.

James Bouwhius is a pianist of 12 years and has studied classically for most of that time. He has performed with other instrumentalists and vocalists throughout his career, in preparation for a double major in piano performance and mechanical engineering. He recently graduated from Bentonville High School with honors and leaves for Brigham Young University in August. His senior recital features works from Bach, Haydn, Liszt, and more.

First United Methodist Church in Bella Vista is located at 20 Boyce Drive, right off of Lancashire.

General News on 05/29/2019