Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Wendy Barnes (third from left), the assistant superintendent of Berksdale Golf Course, explains the concept of the BioBlitz to volunteers and POA staff members on Wednesday morning before heading out onto the course.

On Wednesday, Wendy Barnes, the assistant superintendent for Berksdale, took a big project one step forward. Berksdale, now a nine-hole golf course, is on its way to becoming an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program Golf Course with a little help from friends.

A BioBlitz started on Wednesday, May 22, with volunteers and POA staff helping Barnes identify as many animals and plants on the course as possible. Golfers were given wildlife scorecards so they could help with the count as they played. The staff of the Lakes and Fisheries Department was on hand. So were volunteers with the master naturalist program.

Since there was a golf group playing the open nine holes, the volunteers stayed on the south end of the course where nine holes were closed by flooding in 2017.

Several of the ponds on Berksdale are in use by the fisheries staff as nursery ponds. When staff members used a net to capture a sample of fish, they found more than the saugeye they put into the pond. There was also a black bullhead catfish and a crayfish. One of the master naturalists found a fish that John Urquhart described as a variety of sunfish that has a voracious appetite, especially for fish the size of the young saugeye.

The biologists took samples back to the lab to check for microscopic life. Even very tiny animals count in the inventory, Barnes said. The creeks at the north end of the course have a different ecosystem since the creek beds face a different direction. She hopes to explore those before the BioBlitz is over.

She was expecting more help in the coming days from a new Bella Vista Birding Club. On Wednesday, she saw woodpeckers, a blue heron, swallows and a scissor-tailed flycatcher. In the past, she's seen eagles and vultures, as well as bluebirds. The bird watchers will probably see many others.

Insects were also counted, and Barnes brought along several guides to plants to make sure she had the correct name for the dozens of plants and trees. She pointed out to the master naturalists which plants she encourages along the creek beds and in the other low maintenance areas. She favors native plants that bloom. There's also an abundance of edible watercress along the creek bed.

Berksdale has two large wildflower areas that were planted two or three years ago, she said. Many of those flowers reseed themselves each year. The entire group was excited when they identified a pawpaw patch.

They counted animals species too, including a raccoon that was not seen but had left definitive tracks. Because they were out in the middle of the day, the wildlife was not very active. Barnes said she sees more when she's on the course in the very early mornings.

The biggest surprise came when golf maintenance director Keith Ihms saw a speckled king snake near the maintenance barn. Ihms wasn't actually participating in the BioBlitz at the time of the sighting, but they will count the snake anyway. There are occasional snake sightings around the course, Barnes said, but they are always nonvenomous snakes. The staff gives all snakes a wide berth, she said.

The BioBlitz is a global species competition, and Barnes plans to make it an annual event at Berksdale. For the certification process, the BioBlitz is part of her education and outreach category, along with several articles she's written for the POA's email publications.

Certification is usually a multi-year process, and Barnes thinks it may take another year to complete it. There will have to be a site visit with representatives of Audubon inspecting the course. She was slowed down by the flooding in 2017 and then had to confirm that Berksdale would still be eligible for the program with only nine holes open.

The certification process must take a back seat to her work on the course. But she knows it will get done.

"Every year I learn more and I'm more prepared for the next year. It's growing slowly but surely," she said.

