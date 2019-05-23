Work has started at the Trafalgar Road fire site.

Workers are expected to be on-site 7 days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day working on phase one, which is to extinguish the fire. Excavation started Saturday and the fire is expected to be out June 13.

According to a fire stabilization plan published by the Bella Vista POA -- which agreed to take over extinguishing the Trafalgar Road fire earlier this month at an estimated cost of $4 million -- burning underground material will be removed by on-site workers.

Much like the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality plan, burning organic material will be disposed of via mulching and controlled burning using air curtain technology, but workers will utilize trenches rather than burn boxes.

Sorted inorganic materials will be recycled or disposed of in accordance with regulations, according to the plan.

Any identified hazardous substances will be stabilized, segregated and stored in DOT-approved transportation containers for proper disposal.

According to updates published by the POA over the weekend, no hazardous materials were found in the first two days of excavation and no stormwater or water applied to the fire site was observed discharging through the weir.

George Malvaney, a managing partner with E-3 environmental, one of the firms the POA hired to put out the fire, said his crew is working to minimize the amount of smoke that actually leaves the site but excavating the material will release more, meaning the air will likely get worse until the fire is out.

Air quality is expected to be in the "unhealthy" range per ADEQ standards. According to the ADEQ, this means "everyone may begin to experience health effects. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion; everyone else, especially children, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion."

The site has enough water available to feed four fire pumps, he said, and the water supply will be used to ensure that no fire escapes the site and to support misting, which is expected to knock some particulate matter out of the air on-site.

"You're trying to make it a wet smoke," he explained. "Trying to get your particulate matter under control ... You just cannot make smoke go away. Smoke is comprised of billions of particles."

Putting the fire out is essential, he said, noting his team is experienced with similar fires. Without someone working to put it out, the fire could continue to burn for months or years, he said.

POA staff attorney Doug McCash said the remediation plan was approved last week and the POA is eager to get the fire extinguished.

"We've just been very happy about the cooperation between the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality and the POA and the city ... to put the fire out."

General News on 05/22/2019