Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Jordan Jones pauses on the first day of her mural project at the Kingsdale Pool. The wall that was once beige will soon be covered by her art.

Jordan Jones has a few weeks off from school, so she took on a volunteer job that may be temporary but full time. Jones is creating a mural for what was once a blank wall at the Kingsdale pool.

She plans to cover the entire wall with bright colors and geometric shapes. She designed the mural herself and then found a grant through her program a the University of Arkansas. She's an art student and may teach some day.

She's also one of Joan Glubczynski's most valuable volunteers, the POA recreation director said. She valued Jones even before the mural project.

The buildings in the Kingsdale complex were painted this winter, and that's when Glubczynski got to thinking about the blank wall. She asked Jones to come up with a design.

The wall is 41-feet long and 9 1/2-feet tall, Jones said. She planned to be working on it for at least a week. Rain might slow her down, but only if it rains hard. A light shower won't be a problem, she said, since the wall is protected by a small overhang.

Cathy Wilmoth, Riordan Hall manager, said it will become the backdrop for birthday photos since it's in the area where birthday parties are held. She thinks the party goers will love it.

The mural will be ready when the Kingsdale Pool complex opens on May 25.

General News on 05/22/2019