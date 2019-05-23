Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista As the meeting divided into small groups, POA general manager Tom Judson listened to one golfer's opinion. Behind him, two Bella Vista police officers were on hand to make sure the emotional meeting did not get out of control.

The auditorium at Riordan Hall was filled with angry golfers last Tuesday as the Joint Advisory Committee on Golf opened a meeting to discuss possibly closing Brittany, a nine-hole course in the Metfield complex. Speakers Jason Loyd, chairman of the committee, Susan Nuttall, committee secretary, and Tom Judson, the POA's general manager were interrupted repeatedly by questions and comments from the audience.

"No decision has been made," Loyd told the group. Comments made at the meeting will be considered at a special meeting of the golf JAC next week and the POA board will consider the committee's recommendation at its June meeting, after the board election.

If Brittany was closed, Loyd said, many of the golfers who use it would move to Berksdale which is also a nine-hole course since flood damage closed half the course in 2017. Brittany could become a park which would mean saving on maintenance costs.

The difference between maintaining a golf course and maintaining a park of similar size is about $40,000, Judson said.

Branchwood was once a nine-hole course and, after it closed and became a park with a paved walking trail, it's been very popular, Loyd said. Property values in that area have gone up since the change.

Brittany attracts fewer golfers than any other course in Bella Vista. In fact, Loyd said, when five other courses (Berksdale, Kingswood, Country Club, Scotsdale and Highlands) were closed recently because of flooding, Brittany was used by only 10 golfers. Next door, Dogwood, the 18-hole course that shares the Metfield complex, was at capacity.

Nuttall reminded the group that all the golf courses are subsidized by assessment dollars. Golf also gets about one-third of the capital projects budget. But over the last 10 years, rounds have been consistently dropping.

About 250 people in the audience were split into groups of 8 to 12 so they could discuss Brittany and give the POA feedback. When each group reported back, it was apparent that Brittany had many supporters.

Brittany is one of the few courses that doesn't flood, one group spokesman said.

It's also the only course that is truly walkable, another said. Two women identified themselves as members of groups that play only on Brittany. They like it because it's a short course.

It's also a good course for families because it's short and can be played quickly.

Several groups listed reasons they didn't want the course to become a park. A park, one spokesperson said, would attract nonmembers and could be vandalized and noisy.

Walkers sharing the paved trails with bicycles could be dangerous, another said.

Property values for homes on the course would suffer and property owners might sue.

Most of the groups also considered how to attract more people to the course and suggestions ranged from golf apparel with the Brittany logo to special prices. One person suggested golfers could donate used clubs so that families could borrow them and play for a very small fee. Some retired golfers might be recruited to give free lessons to those families. Child care could be provided as well.

Extra large cups could be installed to make golf easier and more fun, another person suggested.

First Tee, a group that introduces golf to children, should be invited to use the course, suggested one member.

When the meeting ended, both Nuttall and Loyd said they expected a large crowd and were happy to hear all the marketing suggestions.

