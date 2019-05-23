The Bella Vista City Council considered resolutions ordering the razing of three structures, passing one unanimously and voting to table the other two during its Monday, May 20, regular meeting.

The structures, located at 9384, 9386 and 9390 Suits Us Drive, need to be razed because they are dilapidated and unsafe, according to a staff report prepared by Community Development Services director Doug Tapp.

No one came to speak in opposition to razing the structure at 9384 Suits Us Drive.

"The structure has been vacant for several years and has dilapidated to the point that it is unsafe," Tapp said.

Council member Linda Lloyd said this was an unfortunate situation, but the structure needs to be removed.

"While I understand that it's tough to lose one of these old Linebarger buildings, the city, over many, many years, has attempted to resolve this situation," she said.

Council member Doug Fowler agreed the structure is unsafe. Its condition has worsened in the two-and-a-half years he's been on council, he said.

Council member Steven Bourke said this is the only option the city has left.

"This is the last resort. We want for all of our property owners to take care of their property," he said.

The other structures had property owners present.

Mary McKinny said the property at 9386 Suits Us Drive has been in her family for generations. The family also owns the property at 9390 Suits Us Drive.

Over the past few years, she said, rehabbing the cabin has been difficult between requirements from the city and ongoing family emergencies.

"We need more time," she said.

Her brother, Richard McKinny, said his family's tried to maintain these cabins since the 1970s, but suffered significant setbacks when people broke into the cabin to steal tools and supplies. They've also suffered from vandalism, he said.

When the family attempted to rehab the building to address the city's initial concerns in 2015, he said, the city required him to hire a structural engineer to get permits for work. There was an initial wait, he said, because that engineer needed to draft plans for the structures.

"We couldn't work on our own property in the city because we're waiting on a permit, we're waiting on a structural engineer," he said. "It was some kind of extraordinary obsession ... The city made over-and-above reasonable demands."

As plans had to be changed, he said, the family racked up more charges.

"We're talking about months and tens of thousands of dollars that we were put through," he said.

McKinny asked for more time to bring a detailed plan to the city. One option, he said, was to dismantle the cabin at 9386 Suits Us Drive and use the lumber to help rehabilitate the one at 9390 Suits Us Drive.

Fowler said he wasn't sure how viable it is.

"I do not see how either one of those structures ... I don't see how it can happen," he said. "They're rotting."

Fowler said this can't go on forever, but he's willing to give them some time to come back with a plan that can be implemented in a reasonable amount of time.

Bourke said he had hoped the property owners would bring a definitive plan during Monday's meeting.

"We spent a lot of time looking backward, not a lot of time looking forward," he said. "The next time we meet, it's got to be action. We can't keep going by what happened in the past."

The council tabled these two resolutions and will examine them again during its June 24 regular meeting.

The council also approved a resolution allowing the city to apply for a federal-aid Transportation Alternatives Program grant, which could provide a maximum of $500,000 for the non-motorized transportation portions of the Mercy Way project.

