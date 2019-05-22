Did you attend Vacation Bible School in your youth? I did. What I remember most were the craft projects and snack time!

The church I serve as the pastor is offering Vacation Bible School the week of June 3-7. The theme is all about the fact that God created one race of people and He is gathering one race to be His people. The Bible does not teach a multi-racial reality, rather one human race of people, who because of being scattered across lands and continents with the genetic tendencies that developed over generations resulted in various skin tones and other physical characteristics becoming predominate in various groups who passed their genes along, reinforcing those traits.

And yet, our culture promotes the idea of "races" of people. Why? My theory is that it serves the promotion of superiority and inferiority, creating self-serving divisions among people. That is sinful. The idea of "races" of people drives modern-day politics, and politics drives everything else. The term used these days is "identity politics." It is tearing our nation apart.

We're drawing close to another nationwide census. And we know there will be boxes to check labeled "Race" with who knows how many "races" from which to choose. I believe it grieves our Creator's heart to see us doing that. For example, there is no such thing as "inter-racial" marriage. If a woman with darker skin tones marries a man with lighter skin tones, it's two human beings getting married -- they're both members of the human race! There's nothing "inter-racial about it!

Our VBS, with materials produced by Answers in Genesis, will help children understand that God made but one race of people. They'll learn how and why people became scattered and how languages and other characteristics came to be. We will celebrate what makes us alike! I think it would be great to raise up a generation of children who could one day change what people think about "race," eliminating the question from every form and questionnaire and census and culture.

It is to the human race that God sent "His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life" (John 3:16)! In Christ Jesus, the Apostle Paul points out, people are all the same before God. Though we are unique in ways, and no one looks exactly like you or me or speaks the same or dresses the same or enjoys the same foods or lifestyles or languages, In Jesus Christ we are united by the Spirit of God and set apart to be one people, one race of God's children, a holy priesthood, the forever family of God (1 Peter 2:9).

To learn more about this, contact me at Village Bible Church in Bella Vista or go to Answers in Genesis and search for "The Incredible Race." To register your children or grandchildren for our free Vacation Bible School, go to www.village-bible-church.myanswers.com.

Mark Voll is the pastor of the Village Bible Evangelical Free Church. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Religion on 05/22/2019