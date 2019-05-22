The POA board discussed budget cuts at its work session last week. The changes are necessary to pay for work on the Trafalgar Road fire. The POA took over that project earlier this month.

Earlier POA general manager Tom Judson announced that the state had informed him that the POA was considered to be a "potential responsible party" (or PRP) and might be responsible for paying the costs associated with putting out the underground fire and remediating the site. The POA had operated a stump dump on the site, which it leased from 2003 to 2016. Judson said there are other PRPs, but he said it's not up to him to name them.

Although estimates of the cost by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality were much higher, Judson said the POA estimated it could be done for about $4 million.

About half of the $4 million will be borrowed, but Judson said, with the help of his department heads, he found about $600,000 in the capital project budget that could be diverted. There are also funds in the operating budget that will be used, but that doesn't require a board vote.

Generally, he told the board, capital projects should equal depreciation. It's a good rule of thumb, he said, so that facilities don't become run down and less valuable. But, he said, short-term cuts won't be noticeable. Also, he assured the board, the administration considered safety issues and some maintenance issues when they looked at potential cuts.

Cuts in golf maintenance included the purchase of a root cutter, repairs in a maintenance parking area, decking for a bridge on Kingswood, and a master plan for the Highlands. Those cuts will save about $184,000.

Recreation will postpone developing plans to renovate Riordan Hall and Kingsdale pool, as well as a parking lot overlay at Metfield, saving $81,800.

HVAC projects at Metfield were canceled and general grounds maintenance was cut back, for a savings of $67,000.

Lakes and Parks will not get a replacement truck or a replacement for the small ranger boat, saving $44,000.

The water department will give up a replacement truck and some electrical upgrades, and the continuing project to replace water lines was scaled back for a total of $249,000.

Judson said that, eventually, some of the money could be recovered either from other PRPs or from insurance.

As the meeting ended, board member Pat Laury said that he asked to go into an executive session but was refused. An executive session can be a called by three board members or the chairman. Later, Laury explained that he wanted to discuss the legality of using water department funds for the Trafalgar Road fire.

In the past, the board has borrowed funds from the water department, which has a separate budget. Usually, funds from each budget are kept separate and money borrowed for non-water department expenses is later returned to the water department.

"I wanted us to be aware of what we are doing," Laury explained in an interview after the meeting. "I want to make sure we are not opening Pandora's box."

The practice of keeping the two separate budgets is not required by law, POA attorney Doug McCash said after the meeting. The POA owns the water department and the board can choose where to use the money for both entities.

There was a lawsuit in the '90s that concerned the water department funds, he said, but it didn't require the separate budget. At the time, customers were paying a small fee and, because of the litigation, that fee had to be spent by the water department only. It's been years since that fee was collected, McCash said.

Financial director Dwain Mitchell, who was interviewed separately, confirmed that the practice of keeping the two budgets separate was never required by law. It was simply a way to make decisions like possible water rate increases easier.

