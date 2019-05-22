The planning commission voted in favor of a lot combination for a trio of Spring Road parcels and a property line adjustment on a Miller Church Road parcel, both outside city limits but in the planning area, during its Monday, May 18, regular meeting.

The applicant requested to combine the three Spring Road parcels into a single property totaling 5.14 acres.

The lot combination was approved with no additional conditions.

The property line adjustment at 1290 and 1296 Miller Church Road was a request to move a property line, which would convert the 9.16-acre tract and 9.8-acre tract into a 13.96-acre and 5-acre tract, respectively.

It was approved with staff-requested conditions that any outstanding comments from Benton County be addressed and the revised plat be accepted by property owners.

General News on 05/22/2019