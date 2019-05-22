Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista George, a two-year-old neutered male, was on the run for about three weeks before coming to the shelter. He is probably an Anatolian shepherd/Weimaraner mix, Bella Vista Animal Shelter staff said. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista George, a two-year-old neutered male, was on the run for about three weeks before coming to the shelter. He is probably an Anatolian shepherd/Weimaraner mix, Bella Vista Animal Shelter staff said. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista George, a two-year-old neutered male, was on the run for about three weeks before coming to the shelter. He is probably an Anatolian shepherd/Weimaraner mix, Bella Vista Animal Shelter staff said. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista George, a two-year-old neutered male, was on the run for about three weeks before coming to the shelter. He is probably an Anatolian shepherd/Weimaraner mix, Bella Vista Animal Shelter staff said. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.

General News on 05/22/2019