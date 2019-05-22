Richard Charles Benson

Richard (Rick) Charles Benson, 72, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born to Charles R. and Gladys Benson on Jan. 5, 1947, in Grinnell, Iowa, where he was raised and educated. He entered the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966, serving four years before attending Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, graduating in 1973. The following day, he began a 32-year state police career as a special agent with the Iowa Division of Narcotic and Drug Enforcement and Division of Criminal Investigation. He enlisted again in the U.S. Naval Reserve in 1977 and retired from the Armed Forces in 1993. In 2005, he retired to Bella Vista, Ark., and was a member of Bella Vista Lutheran Church. He enjoyed golfing and cruising the Caribbean.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Pam; two children, Nathan of Burleson, Texas, Jill (Brian) Eastman of Midlothian, Texas; and three grandchildren.

Memorial services were held Monday, May 20, 2019, at Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd, Bella Vista.

Ellen Ruth (Wood) Henning

Ellen Ruth (Wood) Henning died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Circle of Life in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born June 12, 1933, in Rural Weyerhaeuser, Wis., to Roger Oscar Wood and Julia L. Cummings Wood. She grew up in rural Wisconsin and in Chicago, Ill., and attended Richards Vocational High School in Chicago. She married William (Bill) Henning, May 27, 1950. They lived in Wisconsin and Minnesota before retiring to Bella Vista in 1992. Her career was that of bookkeeper and she enjoyed sewing, reading, flower gardening, singing, and was a member of Village Bible Church in Bella Vista.

She was preceded in death by her parents; half-sisters, Leora Letts and Evelyn Campbell; half-brother, George Thalacker; sister, Bonnie Gruzlewski; and brother, Jay Wood.

Survivors include her husband, William Henning; children, Roger (Linda) Henning of Pillager, Minn., Ruth Henning of Bella Vista, Michael (Nancy) Henning of Detroit Lakes, Minn., Carol Johnson of Springdale, Ark.; brothers, Alvin (Joy) Wood of Tooele, Utah, Rodney (Jolieta) Wood of Rockport, Ill.; sister, Dorothy (Charles) Carpenter, Schroeder, Minn.; and six grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Village Bible Church in Bella Vista with a visitation at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. and lunch to follow.

Memorials may be given to Village Bible Church or Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Ark.

Lt. Col. Donald Earl Logan

Lt. Col. Donald Earl Logan, age 93, of Frisco, Texas, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

He was born on October 14, 1925, in Highland Park, Michigan, to Leona Pearl (Hibbler) and Earl T. Logan. Donald married the love of his life, Orra Irene Logan, in Ferndale, Michigan, on April 20, 1946, where they were long-time members of St. Theodore's Episcopal Church in Bella Vista, Arkansas. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 28 years, having served in Vietnam as a B-52 bomber pilot and retiring as Chief of Flight Test from Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in 1971.

Donald is survived by his children, Richard J. Logan and his wife, Phyllis, of San Antonio, Texas, Keith E. Logan and his wife, Barbara, of Dallas, Texas, Kent P. Logan and his wife, Mary, of Frisco, Texas, and Craig D. Logan and his wife, Denise, of Amarillo, Texas; his grandchildren, Tori L. (Eric) Rasberry, Melissa D. (Xavier) Cruz, Christine Logan, Chase A. (Katie) Logan, Nicole Logan, Kayla (Juston) Braaton, Kyle Logan, Melissa Gray, Chad (Kristen) Mazurek, Jed Mazurek and Johnathan Cornelsen; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; his brother, John F. (Beverly) Logan of Heathrow, Florida; his nephews, Greg and Brad; and his nieces, Sue, Wendy, and Jan.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Orra Irene Logan, and his brother, Richard A. Logan.

A memorial service will be held for Lt. Col. Logan at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 8520 Main Street, Frisco, Texas, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 2 p.m., officiated by Fr. Gene Zeilfielder. To convey condolences or to read the full obituary, please visit www.tjmfuneral.com.

Joseph Christian Ranieri

Joseph Christian Ranieri, 96, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

He was born Nov. 15, 1922, to Onofrio and Marie Ranieri in Fremont, Neb. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He worked as an orthodontist and served in several organizations including, Optimists, 32nd Degree Mason, Shriner, AAO, TROA, MOAA, ADA and several terms as president for the church council of Morning Star Lutheran Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Onofrio and Marie Ranieri; and sister, Donna Predmore.

Survivors include his wife, Beatrice A. Ranieri; son, Joel Andre Ranieri; daughters, Jewell Arlene Coffin, Claire L. Ranieri; sisters, Rose L. Boise, Marie A. Lincoln (Dale), Judy C. Bradley; and three grandsons.

Services were held at United Lutheran Church, located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Interment will be at The National Cemetery located in Omaha.

Memorials can be sent to United Lutheran Church, 100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Condolences: eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

James Bradley Schran

James "Jim" Bradley Schran, 85, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Thursday, May 16, 2019.

He was born July 3, 1933, in Hot Springs, Ark., and attended Hot Springs High School. He joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War. He married Carol Moore Dec. 18, 1954. He was the hospital administrator in DeQueen, Ark., where he opened a 120-bed hospital. He lived several places around the country and, upon retirement from Sears, formed a video production company, Keepsake Productions. He enjoyed sharing life stories, traveling with his granddaughters, and Razorback football games.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn Moore Schran; parents, Harold and Jessamine Schran; stepmother, Ruth Schran; and four brothers-in-law.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda Schran Chitwood of Bella Vista; sister, Patsy Hall of Hot Springs; and two granddaughters.

Inurnment will take place at Arkansas Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arkansas Hospice in Little Rock.

Dale Roy Thompson

Dale Roy Thompson, 93, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Saturday, May 11, 2019.

He was born July 7, 1925, in Wood River, Ill., to Roy and Esther Thompson. He served in the Merchant Marines. He was a department vice president for Sentry Insurance before retiring.

Survivors include his children, Gary Thompson, Gail Ganser, Greg Thompson and Gwen Morey.

Services were held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Village Baptist Church with Harold Johnson officiating. Burial followed at Bella Vista Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Village Baptist Church, Music Fund, 380 Glasgow Road, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

