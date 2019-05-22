Unitarian Universalists

Sunday, May 26: No service

Village Baptist Church

Village Baptist church has two events planned for the first week in June. On Wednesday, June 5, from 10:30 a.m. to noon the Senior Ministry will present "Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP)." The SMP will explain how to recognize and report suspicious billing on Medicare statements, how to obtain the new Medicare card, will help resolve any discrepancies or suspicious charges and answer questions. Materials and excellent tools will be provided to help in being better healthcare consumers. As an added bonus, they will bring laminating equipment and laminate your Medicare card for free. The public is invited. Join the discussion to learn about the latest fraud and scams and important information about guarding your new Medicare card.

On Saturday, June 8, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. the women's ministry of the church invites you to "Tea and Thee." Pick out your favorite hat to wear, bring a friend and join us in our English garden for lots of fellowship, tasty treats and of course, tea. There will be a fun hat fashion show, uplifting devotions and special time with the Lord. The public is invited.

The church is located at 380 Glasgow Road. For more information about either of these events, call 479-855-7775 or visit the church website at www.vbconline.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Victims of stroke and caregivers are invited the fourth Tuesday of each month to exchange ideas during a group discussion at 1990 Forest Hills Blvd. The next meeting is from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28.

Musical director Randy Allison's team of singers are limbering up their voices each Saturday morning in preparation for the first concert of the year on Sunday, June 30. Watch for details later.

Bella Vista Community Church

Summer Arts Camp is Monday-Friday, June 17-21, from 8:30-11:30 a.m., for kids entering grades 1-6. More information is available at the Information Center on Sunday mornings or online at bvcc.net. This year features exciting new classes such as clay, weaving and dance, including tap and ballet. Classes fill up quickly and are on a first-come, first-serve basis, so register early. Registration ends June 10.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

Beginning May 29, the Summer Family Choir commences its third season at 6:30 p.m. in the Choir Room. The Summer Family Choir provides music for the traditional worship service each Sunday during the months of June, July and August. Everyone is invited to attend and make joyful noise to God, including youth, visiting relatives and friends; everyone. The SFC will rehearse the last Wednesday of May, June and July to prepare for the following month's anthems for worship. There are no weekly rehearsals; just once a month. No experience or audition is required and no commitments other than the three monthly rehearsals. If you have been contemplating singing in the choir, this is a great way to try it out. We are a loving, accepting and dedicated group of people who have a wonderful time praising Jesus. Our rehearsals have been called the cheapest form of therapy known to mankind. You will always leave rehearsals with a smile and a feeling of accomplishment. Give us a try.

Vacation Bible School will be from 9 a.m. to noon during the week of June 10-14 (Monday-Friday) for children who have completed kindergarten through sixth grade. Throw on your camera strap and buckle your seatbelt. VBS 2019 takes you on a wild adventure -- with elephants and egrets, polar bears and penguins, cockatoos and crocodiles. As you seek out exotic animals, you'll also find snapshots of real-life encounters with Jesus in scripture. Kids go from bewildered to believing as they get "In The Wild" at this summer's VBS. Register online at www.humcbv.com or contact the church office for more details at 479-855-2277.

Church of the Ozarks

Sunday, May 26, 10:30 a.m. service by the Rev. Elise Cowan is "Treasure in Heaven."

Wednesday night classes, 7-8:30 p.m., studies "Heart Centered Metaphysics" by Paul Hasselbeck and is co-facilitated by Kent Lowery and the Rev. Elise Cowan. Topics such as evolving spiritual awareness, our purpose, and divine guidance are covered each week. Join us as we study the relationship between them. A 10 minute meditation follows the class.

Due to rain, the Unity Social Action Team has rescheduled the Spring Salvation Army Food Drive at Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market, 1400 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Many people benefit from this activity; stop in and help this good cause.

Village Bible Church

Wednesday, May 22, the Oasis Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. This ministry is available to anyone in the area who needs help with groceries and would appreciate the compassion and encouragement of friendly volunteers.

Sunday, May 26, Pastor Mark Voll will continue his sermon series titled "Because He Lives." This Sunday's sermon has a text of 1 John 3:16-18 and is titled "Sacrifice Redefined."

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

The next Women's Book Club meets at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, in the church parlor. The theme for May is to read a book based on a true story. All women in the community are invited. For more information call the church office at 479-855-2390. We hope to see you there.

Mark your calendar. Community Blood Center will be at PCBV for the next blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 10, in the Fellowship Hall. Bella Vista residents can reserve a spot by calling the church office at 479-855-2390.

First United Methodist Church

A new Grandparents' Support Group has formed for grandparents who are raising grandchildren. The group meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the parlor. Are you raising your grandson or granddaughter? This probably wasn't in your greater plan, and you are not alone. Do you feel frustrated, isolated or out of your element? The Rev. Jim Rowland will facilitate the group, which is open to all. Come meet other grandparents who are in the same position as you. Share stories, concerns, questions, joys, second chances and hope with others. If you aren't raising your grandkids, but know someone who is, please invite them to be a part of this group. This is an ongoing support group and is open to all in the community. Bring a friend.

Volunteers are needed to care for loved ones during the Bella Vista Caregiver's Support Group meeting (training provided). Due to the unexpected closing of Village House and its caregiving resources, the BV Caregiver's Group needs trained volunteers to care for loved ones who come with their caregivers to the support group which meets the first Thursday of each month from noon to 2 p.m. in the parlor. The group is open to the community and, if you are able to volunteer two hours of time once a month, please consider becoming a volunteer caregiver. If you would like more information, please contact Pastor Brenda, one of the facilitators for this group, at 479-855-1158.

Two weekly meetings of AA are hosted at the church on Monday and Saturday. Please call or stop by the church for more information.

Religion on 05/22/2019