The American Legion and the board of the Bella Vista Memorial Gardens are working on a big event for Memorial Day, Donna Fallin, cemetery spokesperson said. It begins at 10 a.m. at the cemetery.

The annual Memorial Day event will include music from two groups, the New Life Christian and Bella Vista Community Church bands. The national anthem will be sung by internationally acclaimed singer, Kierstin Bible, who directs the Ozark Family Opera in Northwest Arkansas.

After a welcome from Mayor Peter Christie, the keynote speaker will be Marine Corporal Aaron Mankin. Mankin will share his inspiring story of overcoming a disfiguring injury he received in Iraq to becoming an advocate for injured veterans. His resilient spirit was recognized in 2008 when the USO named him "Marine of The Year," and again in 2009 when People Magazine named him one of "America's Heroes of the Year."

During the service, veterans will be remembered by the honor guard ceremony.

Following the ceremony, a "donation picnic" is planned by the cemetery board. Sponsors, including BoozmanHof Eye Clinic, Sam's Club, TH Rogers, Lowes, Arvest, Allens, Carroll Electric, Yoo's Eyecare and Harps, provided burgers, brats and hot dogs as well as chips and drinks. Lunch will be served for a donation and proceeds go to the cemetery.

Everyone should bring their own lawn chairs, and maybe an umbrella, organizers said. The event will go on, rain or shine.

"Come see our beautiful cemetery with its butterfly garden, honor brick walkway, prayer labyrinth, astronaut memorial, and historic Buxton Cemetery dating back to 1845," Fallin said.

The cemetery is a nonprofit operated by the board of directors. It is located off Lancashire Blvd. and Forest Green Road -- just east of the Highland's Gate. Originally, the land was donated by Cooper, and the town's churches worked together to form a board and to support the cemetery. Some of those churches have been shrinking in recent years, board member Donna Fallin said, and the volunteer board members have been aging. Ten churches still participate, she said.

The board has been holding fundraisers to keep up with day-to-day expenses, and Fallin hopes Memorial Day inspires people to participate in the current fundraiser.

The honor brick path is going in at the center of the cemetery. Each crimson brick paver will be engraved with 5/8-inch lettering, up to 16 letters or spaces and a maximum of 4 lines for $250. IRS receipts are available.

It's a way to honor deceased loved ones or anyone you admire, she said.

