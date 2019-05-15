Gary Paul Boothman

Gary Paul Boothman, 65, of Bella Vista, Ark., died suddenly Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born May 8, 1953, to Grover and Joan Ruth (Krueger) Boothman in Madison, Wis.

He served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a fisherman and fished all over the world, even catching piranha on the Amazon River. He enjoyed vegetable gardening and was very generous with his harvest.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Deborah Rogers; a brother, Brian of San Jose, Calif.; and a sister, Kimberly Duhamel and family of Bentonville, Ark.

No services are planned at this time.

Norene Marie Hansen

Norene Marie Hansen, 87, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Monday, May 6, 2019, at home.

She was born Aug. 4, 1931, in Chicago, Ill., to Rudolph C. Glasser and Marie C. Snyder Glasser.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Rudolph Glasser.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, John Robert Hansen of Bella Vista; one son, John F. Hansen of Galena, Ill.; one daughter, Deborah M. Combs, Bella Vista; and six grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Highland United Methodist Church Endowment Fund.

Patricia Joan Merritt

Patricia Joan (Wright) (Bratton) Merritt, 83, died Sunday, May 5, 2019.

She was born in Dunkirk, Ind., Aug. 30, 1935. Her parents divorced when she was 2 years old, and she and her mother found their way to Union City, Ind., where she graduated from Union City High School. She married Ronald L. Bratton in 1954. She worked in many offices and locations as a secretary before entering the banking industry. She retired to Bella Vista in 1997. She divorced in 1999 and rekindled an old friendship with Thomas M. Merritt from her high school years. They married in 2002. They were active in their church, the Bella Vista Church of the Nazarene and were instrumental in its growth from eight members to what it is today.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; mother, Anna Lephart; father, Gale Wright; and stepbrother, Kenny Wright.

Survivors include her two children, Brad (Thelma) and Bruce (Nancy); four grandchildren; three step-siblings, Bud Wright, Kathy (Wright) Wells and Mary Ann (Wright) Johnson.

Funeral services were held Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Bella Vista Church of the Nazarene.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bella Vista Church of the Nazarene by sending to Brad and Thelma Bratton, 1104 S.W. Naphtali Blvd., Bentonville, AR 72713.

David Alan Messamore

David Alan Messamore, 71, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Friday, May 3, 2019.

Surviving are his wife, Beverly Messamore of Bella Vista; daughter, Jennifer Messamore of Springdale, Ark.; aunt, Jane Miller Feezell of Knoxville, Tenn.; brothers, Mike (Lisa) Messamore of Blountville, Tenn., and Rick (Tina) Messamore of Murfreesboro, Tenn.

A memorial will be held in his hometown of Loudon, Tenn., at a later date.

Albert Leroy Miller

Albert Leroy Miller, 88, of Bentonville, Ark., died Friday, May 10, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice.

He was born April 8, 1931, to Robert and Opal Comer Miller in Weldona, Colo.

He was married to Darlene Jones on June 25, 1950. He graduated from Weldon Valley School where he was later a school board member. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and served as deacon, then later joined the United Methodist Church in Bella Vista, Ark. He enjoyed farming in Colorado until 1979 when they moved to Goodman, Mo., to raise cattle. In 1997, they moved to Bella Vista and in 2007 to Bentonville.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Darlene; and his son, Timothy.

Survivors include his daughter, Christine (James) Kronkow; son, Clifton (Kalyn) Miller; and six grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Circle of Life Hospice.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church Chapel of Bentonville.

Shelby Brooke Buttram Shy

Shelby Brooke Buttram Shy, 38, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at UAMS in Little Rock.

She was born July 1, 1980, in Springdale, Ark., to Teresa Jo Cole and Randy Vernon Buttram.

She was a lifetime resident of Northwest Arkansas and graduate of Rogers High School. She graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in business communications where she was a member of the KU Women Swim Team. She enjoyed swimming, gardening, lake life, spending time in the outdoors, live music and animals. She worked in the family business, Shirley's Flowers, for many years and was also a former buyer for Walmart Stores. In her final years, she was owner and founder of Coleman Brooks Consulting.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Wallace and Hazel Buttram.

Survivors include her parents, Randy and Jo Buttram of Bella Vista, Ark.; two sons, Brooks H. Shy and Coleman W. Shy of Bentonville; and maternal grandparents, Shirley Cole of Rogers, Jack Cole of Eureka Springs and Clarice Moore of Rogers.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Botanical Garden of the Ozarks located at 4703 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville, AR 72703.

In lieu of donations, send flowers to someone you love, or send memorials to The Benton County Sunshine School, 3400 Woods Lane, Rogers, AR 72756.

Kenneth Stanley Skawinski

Kenneth Stanley Skawinski of Bella Vista, Ark., died May 8 2019.

He was born to Arleen Velthoven and Stanley Skawinski Jan. 20, 1959, in Detroit, Mich.

Survivors include his mother; three sisters, Kathie Weinberg, Kristen Realmuto, Judie Byers; one brother, Pat Daley; three children, Paige Anna Skawinski, Molly Grace Skawinski, Chase Skawinski; and four grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

