Fun with Mother Nature -- Monthly

We hear about our great friend Mother Nature, but at Hobbs State Park you can actually see her the second Saturday of each month at 10:30 a.m. all year. Her favorite thing to do is to read nature-related stories of the forest and the animals that live there. Story time will be followed by "hands-on" nature-craft activities. Children of all ages are welcome, however, most stories will target children 3-6 years of age.

Mother Nature visits and reading subjects for this year include: June 8 -- Animals in The Night; July 13 -- Water Dance -- Water Cycle and Storm Drain Pollution; Aug. 10 -- Caterpillar to Butterfly: Sept. 14 -- Autumn in the Woods -- Preparing for Winter; Oct. 12 -- Bats -- Not Really Scary: Nov. 9 -- It's Turkey Time; Dec. 14 -- Who Goes There? Footprints and Animal Signs

Park Visitor Center

For additional information on Hobbs programs, trails, picnicking or meeting room rental and the Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area Visitor Center, contact the park at 479-789-5000. The visitor center is located on Arkansas Highway 12, just east of the War Eagle Road intersection.

To learn more about upcoming Friends of Hobbs speakers and other park programs, go to www.friendsofhobbs.com and www.Arkansas StateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea.

