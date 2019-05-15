Bella Vista firefighters started using a newly-built training tunnel last week.
Battalion Chief Chuck Lawson said the new tunnel -- which features diagonal beams as well as lengths of rope to work past with a full set of firefighting gear -- is a great physical and mental test.
"They have to make decisions and be able to get people through," he said.
Capt. Justin Tesreau said he built the tunnel after seeing a similar piece of equipment at the Oklahoma state fire school.
After working to get a simulated patient through the tunnel, Tesreau said he was pleased with the new drill.
"It pushes guys to their limit, makes them realize they've got a lot more in the tank," he said.
General News on 05/15/2019
Print Headline: Firefighters practice navigating nooks and crannies