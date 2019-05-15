The city of Bella Vista will host a family event for the Kids to Parks Day, an annual day of play celebrated the third Saturday in May. Join in for this free event starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 18, from Blowing Springs Park.

Join certified Arkansas Master Naturalist Paula Hixson and come explore the trails and wildflowers searching for butterflies and other pollinators in the park and along the trail. Learn more about our pollinators, how they help us and what we can do at home to help them.

Kids can also enjoy a butterfly craft, scavenger hunt and win prizes by answering trivia questions.

Hixson created the Little Sugar Creek Stream Team which monitors the water quality of Little Sugar Creek in Benton County. Her passions include nature photography and hiking, especially along the Back 40 looking for beautiful wildflowers, insects and butterflies while hoping to come across some delicious edible mushrooms. Her first jobs were tutoring elementary students in reading and teaching preschoolers. For the more than 20 years, she has been a certified personal trainer with Master in Exercise Science. She teaches yoga and Strong Women classes at the Bentonville Community Center.

This hike will be approximately 1 mile round trip on the Back 40 Loop Trail. Appropriate clothing and shoes are recommended. Participants should also bring insect repellent, sunscreen and water. The Back 40 Trails are single-track, which means they are dirt, narrow and sometimes rocky or have exposed tree roots. The trails are not appropriate for strollers. Friendly dogs are welcome on a leash.

Community on 05/15/2019