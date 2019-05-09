Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Paul Dolle was the first speaker for the new Civil War Round Table group meeting at the Bella Vista History Museum. He told the story of a local fighter, Buck Brown, while wearing a "guerrilla" shirt with large pockets to hold extra ammunition.

The trio of history enthusiasts who planned a new Civil War Round Table were happy when about 40 people arrived to hear the story of a Confederate guerrilla from Bentonville. The first meeting of the new group was held at the Bella Vista Museum on Thursday and more and more chairs were brought out as a crowd filed in.

The group has no officers so far, but the three founders plan to act as coordinators, Chuck Pribbernow explained. He is one of the three, along with Dale Phillips and Joe Rainey. They will continue to meet at the museum on the first Thursday of each month and there no membership fees, he said. They hope to have speakers at all meetings discussing various aspects of the Civil War.

Another Civil War Round Table in the region has been meeting at the Shiloh Museum in Bentonville and is celebrating 40 years, Pribbernow said.

The only politics allowed at the meeting are the politics of 1860 through 1865, he warned.

The first speaker was Paul Dolle who has been researching Buck Brown, the owner of a mill who became a Confederate guerrilla.

The Civil War in Northwest Arkansas was nasty, Dolle said. During much of the war, there was a power vacuum in Northwest Arkansas which resulted in a kill or be killed attitude for all the local residents.

The Brown family came into the area in the 1830s and acquired land. Buck Brown owned a local mill which would have become an economic center. Mills were the source of food for both people and livestock, so they were very important to both civilians and the military, Dolle said.

The first mentions of Buck Brown are enlistment records. He joined a group called the Arkansas Spy Company in May of 1861 and fought with them at Wilson's Creek in Missouri in August 1861. Dolle said there is no way to trace Brown after the battle when the forces split up. His company probably returned to Arkansas and most Arkansas soldiers were sent east to serve with the Army of Tennessee.

A year and a half later, Brown is mentioned in the diary of John Howard Kitts when the Union Army captured Brown's mill on Osage Creek. It's not clear whether it was actually Buck Brown or his father who was at the mill and protested the seizure of his goods. Dolle believes it's more likely the father since Buck Brown would have known the seizure was inevitable.

After that, records show that Brown organized his own company of guerrillas. They were well armed with six-shooters, Dolle said, and they had good horses. They were successful because they could charge out of the woods, shooting and surprise any union troops they saw. They wore blue shirts that resembled union uniforms to help blend in and they fought under the "black flag."

The black flag. Dolle explained, meant they would neither surrender nor take prisoners. They fought to the death.

Often the object of the conflicts were the telegraph lines that union troops used to keep in touch with each other. The diaries of the time tell stories about federal troops repairing lines that were cut again by local residents as soon as the soldiers moved to the next spot. The locals also supplied the guerrillas. Even women were part of the underground movement.

Brown's mill was captured, burnt and rebuilt more than once during the war, Dolle said.

Towards the end of the war, locals who were loyal to the Union were gathered into "Post Colony Farms," where they could be protected by the federal troops while they farmed. Although the farms seemed successful, there was controversy around the practice. People complained that the farmers became indentured servants to the troops.

In 1865 Brown was involved in an attack on one of the Post Colony Farms which, Dollee said, was probably an act of desperation.

He was killed not long after the ill-fated attack. According to a letter that survived, the federal troops found one of Brown's horses and let it loose. They followed the horse back to Brown's hiding place.

After Brown was killed, his widow took his six sons and one daughter and moved to Texas.

The only remnant of the Brown Mill, Dulle said, is a flume that had probably been dug by slaves to move water through the mill. There are also some concrete posts, but he believes those are more likely from a later structure.

But recently, he found a picture of Buck Brown in the genealogy records at the Bentonville Library. While he was thrilled to find a picture, he was disappointed in the appearance of the Civil War soldier who looked less like a renegade and more like a businessman.

