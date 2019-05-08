EVENTS

Shiloh Museum Summer Camps

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History 118 W. Johnson Ave. Springdale, AR 72764 Shiloh Meeting Hall 121 W. Huntsville Ave Parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue 479-750-8165 shilohmuseum.org

Registration is underway for the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's summer camps for children. Campers will explore the decades of the 1950s through the 1990s -- a different decade each day of camp. Snacks are provided for both camps; lunch is provided for campers attending Session II.

• Session I, for ages 7-10, takes place June 17--21 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Cost is $30 for museum members; $40 for nonmembers.

• Session II, for ages 11-14, takes place July 8-12 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Cost is $45 for museum members; $55 for nonmembers.

Space is limited for both camps; preregistration and payment is required. A limited number of scholarships are available. The registration deadline is May 31 or when camps are full. For information, call Shiloh Museum education manager Judy Costello at 750-8165, or email jcostello@springdalear.gov.

Opera in the Ozarks History

University of Arkansas librarian emeritus Janet Parsch will present a program entitled "Opera? In the Ozarks? Yes!" at noon Wednesday, May 15, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Parsch is on the board of directors for Opera in the Ozarks at Inspiration Point, a summer training program near Eureka Springs for singers interested in pursuing a career in opera.

Shiloh Saturday Family Program

David Cheek, a member of the Northwest Arkansas Beekeepers Association, will display his observation beehive at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18. Cheek will be available to answer questions about bee behavior and beekeeping basics. The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families.

Madison County Photo Exhibit

Scenes of Madison County, a photo exhibit featuring people, places, and events in Madison County history, opens Tuesday, May 21, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 14.

MEETINGS AT THE MUSEUM

LifeWriters

LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, May 20, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Sacred Harp Singers

The Northwest Arkansas Sacred Harp Singers will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Civil War Roundtable

The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Wireless Society

The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

