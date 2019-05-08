Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Following the dedication, several people walked through the freshly-built Veterans Park.

A small crowd formed to dedicate the new Veterans Park last Saturday.

Douglas Grant, current Northwest Arkansas Veterans Council president, said the freshly-built thousand-foot walkway is expected to have spaces dedicated to different branches of the military and currently has benches placed alongside it.

Grant said he believes the walkway is a good addition to the wall and good use of some of the 1.5-acre plot upon which the wall is located.

"We hope this park is a peaceful setting," he said. "This park belongs to every man and woman who has worn a uniform."

Mayor Peter Christie said that two of his children have served in the armed forces and one still is. He's always found the wall of honor very intense, he said.

"This is probably one of the most important destinations in our city ... we need future generations to understand what happened in the past," he said.

Leonard Eisert, an original board member with the Northwest Arkansas Veterans Council, said he was glad to see the park open.

"The Veterans' Park is going to be a great addition," he said.

