May 13

s Learn how to solve climate problems at the monthly meeting of Democratic Party of Benton County at 6 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Mimi's Cafe located at 2105 S. Promenade Blvd. in Rogers. Keaton Smith from the nonprofit, Citizens' Climate Lobby, will talk about the nonpartisan group's action plan to improve the climate. The plan draws people from all political parties. Also, attendees can learn what new ideas and actions the local Democratic Party has. For more information, visit www.democraticpartybentoncounty.org or call 479-381-7443. Everyone is welcome.

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Kenton Sullivan will be calling. For information contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

May 14

s The Golf Joint Advisory Committee will hold a community input meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Riordan Hall. The topic will be the possible closure and repurposing of Brittany Golf Course. All property owners are encouraged to attend. The meeting will be live streamed on the POA's Facebook page for those unable to attend in person.

May 17

s The deadline to vote in the Board of Directors Election is fast approaching. Mail-in ballots must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, May 17. Online voting will end at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21. You should have received your online and mailed ballot for the Board of Directors Election. Please submit your vote online using the code provided to you or by mail in the material provided. For voting and candidate information, visit the POA website. If you have questions or problems logging in, contact the Inspectors of Election by phone or email at 888-211-5332 or info@tievote.com.

May 20

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance 6:45 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. John Eubanks will be calling. Please note: There is no dance on Monday, May 27. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

May 27

s The Bella Vista Community Concert Band will give a free outdoor performance at Blowing Springs Park on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27. A picnic supper from 5 to 6:45 p.m. will be provided by Prime Cut Catering. The outdoor performance starts at 7 p.m. Bring your own chair. All performances are free to the public. Blowing Springs Park is located east of Highway 71 on Mercy Way in Bella Vista, past the RV park.

June 3

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance 6:45 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. John Eubanks will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

Community on 05/08/2019