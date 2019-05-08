Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

A new feature -- Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus website is now featuring the unique stories of its members on the Member Spotlight page. The chorus is spotlighting one member each month with her story. The stories tell of struggles for equality in the work force and raising families at the same time. These women are among the pioneers of women multi-tasking to raise children, manage a household and sometimes working outside the home. The web page is dedicated to spotlighting these women. "We Sing Our Hearts Out" identifies Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus and the bond shared by being sisters in song. You can see the Member Spotlight on our web page www.perfectharmonybv.com.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 4 to 5:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room of the United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista. No previous experience or tryouts are required. For more information or to schedule the chorus for entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479-876-7204 or visit the web site at www.perfectharmonybv.com.

Embroidery Guild

The Embroidery Guild typically meets monthly in both Bella Vista and Springdale. No stitching experience is necessary; anyone interested in needlework is welcome. The only meeting this month will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, in Springdale, at the John Powell Senior Center, 610 E. Grove Ave. Members will be preparing registration packets for the regional seminar in June. The next meeting in Bella Vista will be in June. Additional information about our local chapter may be found at bellavistaega.org.

MOAA

The Bella Vista Chapter of Military Officers Association of America will hold its bi-monthly membership meeting on Tuesday, May 28, at Concordia Retirement Center main building, 1 Concordia Drive, Bella Vista. Guest speaker is Robert McAfee, administrator of Arkansas Citizens' Climate League. McAfee has been engaged in environmental education with an emphasis on climate change since 1976 when he completed his graduate studies at the University of Wisconsin. He taught climatology at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia. McAfee will speak for about 30 minutes on global warming and climate change.

Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. A buffet dinner catered by Concordia is $15 per person. Please make reservations through Jon Boswell at jhboswell@hotmail.com, as space is limited.

Members and guests are welcome to attend as are current and former military officers of the armed forces and the U.S. Coast Guard. Members are encouraged to bring friends and families to this very special presentation regardless of their military affiliation.

DAR

Lovely Purchase Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its next DAR meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 13, at the First United Methodist Church at 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista. For more information, call 479-876-2441.

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

On Wednesday, May 8, the Hill N Dale Hiking Club will hike several trails near Ponca Landing. The hike will include Ponca Landing to Steele Creek (approximately 4 miles) and Lost Valley (2 miles). If interested, please contact Jan Casebere at 214-668-1676 or caseberejan40.1@gmail.com or Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For club information, visit www.bvhikingclub.com.

Bella Vista Dems

Get information about new Arkansas laws and how will they affect all Arkansans at the Bella Vista Dems meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Java Dudes, 13467 Lookout Drive, Bella Vista. Vice-chair of the Democratic Party of Benton County Larry Concannon has tracked and studied the new laws he will talk about.

BV Dems is a social and educational group that meets monthly to discuss Arkansas laws and politics and to get to know other Democrats. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call or text 479-381-4264.

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers invite all club members and interested walkers to join us on Saturday, May 11, to celebrate World Walking Day and to recognize May as National Fitness Month. Meet at the Bentonville Public Library at 9 a.m. for a guided walk led by members of the Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with America's only national walking club -- the American Volksport Association (AVA). The walk will be around Bentonville and follow the footprints of Sam Walton.

The Ozark Hill Hikers meet once a month and walk together twice a month, the second Saturday and fourth Wednesday of each month. For more information about this walk and the club, contact Pat Golden at 479-855-1230 or visit the club website at www.sites.google.com/site/bvozarkhillhikers.

Bella Vista Computer Club

The next general meeting (BVCC) will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, May 13. The presentation "Safe Disposal of Computers and Mobile Devices" will be given by Joel Ewing. Club meetings are free and open to the public. Meetings are held in Room 1001 on the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista.

Benefits of club membership include free classes on computer topics selected by the club, free remote online support at other times, and free help for any computerized device at twice-monthly Open House Help Clinic Sessions. Advance sign up is required to attend classes.

Scheduled classes for May include: "Computer Security for Regular People: Part 2" presented by Justin Sell, owner of Bella Vista Computer Services, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21; and "Introduction to GIMP" (a free Image Manipulation Program), 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 23. June: "Computer Security for Regular People, Part 1", Justin Sell, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18.

Open House Help Clinic Sessions are a free service for club members and are held the first Saturday and the third Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon in BVCC's Training Center at the Highlands Crossings Center, Suite 208. The next clinics are May 15 and June 1.

BVCC also has a Genealogy Special Interest Group that will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18.

Please check the website at bvcompclub.org for the latest information, detailed directions to our meeting rooms, updates to scheduled classes, minutes of the previous month's general meeting, and the most current issue of our Bits & Bytes newsletter.

The yearly membership is $20 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. There are three ways to join the BVCC: in person at any monthly meeting, in person at any Open House Help Clinic or class session, or by mail at any time of the month. The mailing address and application can be found under Contents at the BVCC website bvcompclub.org by clicking the Membership Application link.

Christian Women's Connection

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at the Bella Visa Community Church located at 75 Lancashire Blvd. The public in invited. The featured speaker is B..J Tassin, a local treasure, who will be talk about "Tapping into Your Treasures." Tassin is a local author and artist. Her first novel, Bona-Fide, is selling worldwide. She recently received recognition as Bella Vista Artist of the month. Our guest speaker is Pam Wilson from Loudon, Tenn. She will be speaking about "Professional Volunteerism."

TOPS Chapter 532

TOPS (taking off pounds sensibly) meets at 9:30 a.m. every Saturday at Riordan Hall, located at 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. Weigh-in time is from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Both men and women are welcome to join for lifestyle changes. The first meeting is free.

Calico Cut Ups

The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild is hosting Bob's Quilting Kids Kamp from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day, Monday, June 17, through Friday, June 21. The Kamp will be held at the Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive in Room 28 basement level. This is a free event for children ages 8 and older who are interested in learning to sew/quilt. Each child will complete at least one project that will be theirs to take home. Participants will be using a sewing machine and iron (no steam) under adult supervision. Fabric and notions will be provided by the guild.

The guild requests kids to bring a good working sewing machine if they have one. If that is not possible, please let us know in order to make arrangements for one. The number of participants is limited. Contact Gail Storm via email at gljnstorm@gmail.com.

Decorative Artists

The Bella Vista Decorative Artists meets at 9 a.m. one Saturday of each month at Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. The meeting schedule is as follows: May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, no meeting in September, Oct. 12, Nov. 16, Dec. 14 member Christmas brunch. The club will host a Mad-Hatter Party at St. Bernard Catholic Church on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The purpose of the chapter is to stimulate interest and appreciation for the art of painting. BVDA does a variety of service projects. This year the club will continue work with the Village House in Bella Vista and Memory Boxes for local hospitals.

Each month BVDA has a chapter member or a visiting national artist teach an art project in acrylics, oils, watercolor or mixed mediums. Kevin Corey will teach a class on Acrylics with Pouring medium at the May 11 gathering. Painters of all skill levels make up the BVDA Chapter. All visitors are welcome. For more information, call Marian Lawless at 479-212-4996.

Lions Club

Lions Club International is the largest service organization in the world. Bella Vista Lions Club meets at 5:45 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at Concordia Retirement Center on the second floor. The community is welcome to participate as a guest for the buffet meal and meeting to learn more about the various projects the Lions Club is involved with in the community. Both men and women are welcome. For more information, please contact Ken Swanson at 479-644-4951.

NWA-PSA

Prostate Cancer Alliance Group meets the fourth Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the Mercy Clinic meeting room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. Each year more than 150,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer. As a member of NWA-PSA Prostate Cancer Alliance group you will have someone to talk to about your concerns; other members may have suggestions about dealing with side effects, or suggestions for resources and providers. It's no secret that men often find it difficult to express themselves -- a situation amplified when sexual issues are a topic of conversation. Our support group provides a safe environment to share your concerns. For more information, call John White at 479-876-5724 or Chuck Pribbernow at 479-790-4138.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall's craft room located at 98 Riordan Road, Bella Vista. The club has about 50 members, both men and women. Anyone interested in learning the art of woodcarving or wood burning is welcome. The club also teaches soap carving to children for those interested. There are really good carvers willing to teach and others with various talents in the art for carving and wood burning.

The club will host an "Artistry in Wood Show" in July, at which artists from other clubs are invited to participate. There will be carvings for sale and show. The BV Woodcarvers Club is looking for a chainsaw carver to demonstrate the art for this show. Visit the club's website for additional information.

Diabetes Support Group

Enhance your diabetes care by joining Mercy's free monthly diabetes support group. Mercy certified diabetes educators will be on hand to discuss various topics related to ongoing diabetes management, including lifestyle changes to make living with diabetes easier. Meetings are held the second Friday of every month from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Mercy Bella Vista Community Room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. These meetings are free and open to anyone with pre-diabetes, Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. The upcoming group includes May 10. For more information, call 479-338-6086 or visit mercy.net/DiabetesSupport.

Bella Vista Computer Club

Club meetings are free and open to the public. Meetings are held the second Monday of the month in Room 1001 on the lower level of Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Benefits of club membership include free classes on computer topics selected by the club, free remote online support at other times and free help for any computerized device at twice-monthly Open House Help Clinic Sessions. Advance sign-up is required to attend classes. Information is found at www.bvcompclub.org.

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing

Attention all military veterans with VA disabilities, Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities, including education and outings. Meetings are held the second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Visit the national web page at projecthealingwaters.org. For more information, email phwffnwarkansas@aol.com.

American Legion Post 341

The Willard E. "Rocky" Glidewell American Legion Post 341 of Bella Vista reminds the public of the all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and juice and coffee. There is no cost, but donations are accepted. For more information, call 479-268-509 or visit the Post 341 website at bellavistapost341.org.

American Legion Riders

Motorcycles, patriotic veteran fellowship and the thrill of a ride are what keep the American Legion Riders riding. The American Legion Riders are associated with Bella Vista Post 341 and have monthly meetings at 9:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the Bella Vista American Legion facility. If the weather allows, a ride follows and ends at a restaurant for a meal.

Bike Club

The Bella Vista Bike Club is an informal group of road cyclists who enjoy riding together. Their only rule is that helmets are required on all rides. Club members come in a wide variety of ages and skill levels. The bike club is active year round and may be addictive and beneficial to one's health. The Bella Vista Bike Club also has several social events every year, plus picnic rides, to which nonriding spouses are invited. Newcomers are always welcome. The annual membership fee is $10 for each individual who rides. For more information, email bellavistabikeclub@gmail.com.

BV Fly Tyers Club

This club meets at 9 a.m. for a social hour, followed by a meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. every Thursday in Riordan Hall. The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is a fishing, conservation and service club consisting of approximately 190 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species) found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista. The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities and conducts service projects throughout Northwest Arkansas.

Rotary Club

The Bella Vista Sunrise Rotary Club has a breakfast meeting at 7 a.m. every Wednesday in the Concordia Main Building, 1 Concordia Drive, Bella Vista. Guests are welcome. For more information, call Sean at 417-455-6654.

Kiwanis Club

The Bella Vista Kiwanis Club meets weekly at 7 a.m. at Concordia every Thursday. Breakfast is available. Visitors, Kiwanis members and former Kiwanis members are all invited to attend. For more information, contact Julie Storm at 479-696-8867.

Solo Fusion Singles

Solo Fusion is an active 50's-plus singles group in Bella Vista currently looking for new members. There are a variety of activities and events happening every month. For additional information, contact Linda Stafford at 479-402-6241, Terri Kindred at 660-815-3418 or Sherry Ray at 417-527-8086.

Amateur Radio Club

The Bella Vista Amateur Radio Club holds its monthly meetings at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista. For anyone interested in acquiring an amateur radio license, the club also administers FCC exams at 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. All meetings and exams are held at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. More information on amateur radio and the BVRC is available at BellaVistaRadioClub.org.

Village Lake Writers and Poets

Village Lake Writers and Poets meets monthly from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month. Meetings are free and open to the public and held at the Artist Retreat Center, 13467 Lookout Drive, Bella Vista. The meetings are held over lunchtime and sometimes include a potluck lunch. At other times, bring a lunch or purchase from Java Dudes on-site. Each month there is a featured author, lively discussion and readings. For additional information, contact Joanie Roberts at 608-642-1294.

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista, affiliated with the National Federation of Music Clubs, meets at 1 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month, excluding January, July and August. The meetings are held at the Highland Christian Church. All musicians and music lovers are invited to attend. The group sponsors programs and participates in supporting Opera in the Ozarks. Each summer the group sends a young musician to Piano-String Camp or Vocal Camp at Inspiration Point. In the fall, it sponsors a concert presented by a winner of the NFMC Young Artists Competition. Meetings/programs are always free and open to the public. For additional information, contact Betty L. Pierce at 479-621-3414.

Bella Vista Women's Chorus

The Bella Vista Women's Chorus invites singers from the tri-county area to join the group. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience necessary. Directed by Larry Zehring, the group performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs and events. Rehearsals are held at 12:45 p.m. Mondays in the music room of the Bella Vista First United Methodist Church. The Bella Vista Women's Chorus is available to sing at events. Call 479-715-6154 for more information or visit WomensChorusBV.com.

Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room at First Methodist Church on Boyce Drive. New singers are welcome. For information, call 479-268-5391.

Pride of the Ozarks Barbershop Chorus

Pride of the Ozarks Barbershop Chorus meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 McNelly Road, Bentonville (across from Lowe's). Singing in harmony, a cappella, is this group's enjoyment and is open to all men who like to sing. For more information, call Jim Nugent at 479-855-7980 or 479-621-3372.

BV Strings

Bella Vista Strings is a casual acoustic jam group that meets at 1 p.m. every Friday at the Artist Retreat Center. Those who enjoy playing different styles of music are invited to visit and consider joining the BV Strings. The group plays rock, folk, bluegrass and country. The music is submitted by members. For more information, email BVStrings@gmail.com, visit bvstrings.org or call 479-366-0045.

