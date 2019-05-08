BELLA VISTA, Ark. -- It's warming up outside. That means barbecues, camping weekends, family vacations, road trips and more. Unfortunately, it can also mean increased car wrecks and drunk drivers.

In 2017, more than 2,500 people could have been saved had they been wearing a seatbelt during a crash, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Drunk driving is one of the deadliest and common crimes, yet one that is highly preventable. In 2017, 39% of vehicle crash fatalities that happened over the July 4th holiday were a result of alcohol-impaired crashes, according to the DOT.

The Bella Vista Police Department wants to help ensure our residents and visitors arrive back home safely. You can expect to see increased enforcement of traffic and vehicle safety in the coming months, when we will be conducting extra patrols on the lookout for drunk drivers and those not wearing seat belts, including DWI and safety checkpoints.

We will also be participating in the statewide mobilizations Click it or Ticket and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over in May, June and July.

Think twice before getting into a vehicle and driving, to ensure you and those on the road with you make it safely home. If you have any questions about this enforcement, call the Police Department at 479-855-3771.

