Town Center Barbershop is one of three businesses that are still open amid the construction at Town Center East, but some of its customers may not realize it, Brett Smith said.

The shops on the upper west side of the center are being remodeled, he explained. A few businesses, including the barbershop, are open throughout the process.

With heavy equipment parked in front and barriers around the sidewalks, it is difficult to see the blue and red barbershop pole revolving. Customers can park in what was the middle of the lot and walk in, or they can park on the lower level and go up the stairs to find the shop.

At the north end of the lot, the Harp's Grocery store is not only being remodeled, but it's also expanding. Smith said he believes the restaurant building at the south end is also expanding. There's also roof work going on along the row of shops. It'll be at least two months before the work on the small shops is finished, Smith said. Until then, he just wants his customers to know that his barbershop is still open for business.

