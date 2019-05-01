The Veterans' Memorial Park, adjacent to the Veterans' Wall of Honor in Bella Vista, will be dedicated this Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

The event is being held in conjunction with the Bella Vista Kiwanis Club and the K-Kids of Cooper Elementary School who will have artwork on display in an Art Walk in the Park.

The first of several memorial benches will be dedicated in the name of Capt. Gary W. Aaron, USN retired, and former president of the Veterans Council of NWA, the group that maintains the Wall of Honor.

In the event of inclement weather, the activities will be moved to Cooper Elementary School nearby.

Parking is available at the Wall of Honor, along U.S 71 across the highway from the Arkansas Welcome Center, and at the school. Ozark Regional Transit is providing a shuttle bus to and from the school lot.

It is recommended that attendees bring their own chair for the event.

