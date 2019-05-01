Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Janet Keller of JOTS (a company that manages moves), Amber Taggard of The Organizer Chicks and Kati Gilmore of Premiere Counseling have advice on how to declutter your home. They spoke at Concordia last week as part of the "Senior Truth Series."

The panel at Concordia last week agreed that people are happier in spaces that are less cluttered. On Thursday, April 25, The Lighthouse Senior Truth series presented, "The Truth About Decluttering Your Home."

The panel was made up three women: Janet Keller of JOTS (a company that manages moves), Amber Taggard of The Organizer Chicks and Kati Gilmore of Premiere Counseling.

"When we see clutter, our cortisol spikes," Taggard said. Women especially have this negative response to clutter. Some people will experience a rise in blood pressure.

Some people will respond to these negatives feelings by avoiding them, but avoiding clutter may make it worse, Gilmore warned.

When your logical mind can't overcome your emotions, it may be time to get help. Both JOTS and the Organizer Chicks can send someone to help organize private homes.

You can get through lots of stuff quickly when there's a third party involved, Keller said. A third party is not emotional about things, and that helps the client be more in control.

One item her clients have had trouble disposing of is pillowcases, she said. People have stacks of pillowcases dating back to the '70s and '80s. She also sees lots of paper goods. If all the paper cups and paper plates were gathered in one spot, there would be enough for any occasion without buying more, she said.

Taggard sees a lot of expired canned goods and medications. A well-organized home would have a system to rotate canned goods so they are used before they expire.

Women also like to hold onto clothes that become memorabilia rather than garments, like the dress they wore to their aunt's funeral, Taggard said. Men hold onto tools and toys which represent the idea that they will once again be able to build something or go on a hunting trip. They are holding onto a dream, not an object.

When starting a decluttering project, it doesn't matter where you begin, Taggard said, but she usually starts on the left and then "sweeps" to the right. If she's cleaning out a closet, she will touch every item and consider if it's something she needs.

"Be stingy with your space," she advised.

It's also a good idea to have an "elsewhere bin." If you take the time to return an item that belongs somewhere else, you can lose your focus. Instead, collect all those out-of-place items in the bin and put them away after you finish the project.

Put your decluttering project on your calendar with a block of time dedicated and, before you begin, put on some music and have some drinks and snacks handy so you don't have to interrupt your work.

Take before and after photos, Keller said, and enjoy your progress.

"It doesn't have to be drudgery," she said.

Photos can also help when it's time to throw away memorabilia. It's easier to part with some pieces if you have a photo to remember them by.

One member of the audience commented that older people were raised with a "waste not, want not" ethic, but Taggard argues there are different ways to waste something. Keeping a tool that will never be used is also wasteful, she said.

A woman in the audience described herself as a "information junkie" and said her clutter often took the form of articles that had been cut out of newspapers but hadn't yet be filed. Keller suggested she consider scanning them and filing them digitally or, better yet, depending on the Internet to provide the same information when needed.

"Let yourself off the hook," she said.

How do couples work together on a decluttering project, a woman asked. Adjust your expectation, Gilmore advised.

Men do better if they are given specific instructions, Taggard added. It's better to assign a specific task like carry this box upstairs, rather than a general, "help me declutter."

The Senior Truth Series, sponsored by Lighthouse Group, presents a topic on the fourth Tuesday of each month. At 10:30 a.m. on May 23, the topic will be "The Truth about Wills, Trusts and Guardianships."

General News on 05/01/2019