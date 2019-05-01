The open forum at last week's POA Board of Directors meeting brought a variety of topics before the board. One property owner wanted to talk about the unequal enforcement of covenants and regulations. Another wanted to praise the trail program, and others wanted to discuss a policy that had been tabled.

The first open forum speaker was former board member John Nuttall who pointed out that the board had used an executive session to discuss an issue that didn't seem to be within the parameters of an executive session as defined by the POA's policy manual.

The agenda for Thursday's meeting included a paragraph about an executive session held on April 16, two days before the most recent work session. Work sessions are open to the public, but executive sessions are closed. According to the "executive session summary" on the agenda, two items were voted on. The board authorized management to add more Lake Rangers. Also, the board authorized management to list the Ark./Mo. land for sale. Nuttall asked why the board couldn't wait on these actions for an open meeting.

Later, General Manager Tom Judson said the POA needed cash from the sale of the Ark./Mo. land because of expenses associated with the Trafalgar Road fire.

When the meeting was over, Judson explained that he had received an offer on the Ark./Mo. land even though it wasn't on the market. He said it only seemed fair to officially put the property back on the market in case anyone else wanted to submit an offer.

Nuttall also pointed out that minutes have not been published for the Rules and Regulations Committee in the last few months. Another agenda item that has already been tabled was a policy about board member absences that had been sent to the board from the committee. It was tabled because three board members were absent from the meeting.

Two other property owners wanted to speak about the policy. Property owner Sandy Fosdick called the changes "substantial" and said she was worried that they could be used to remove members who also work a full-time job.

Nancy Stock said the board should never remove a member. Instead, it should be working towards a more diverse board with representatives from working families as well as retirees. She suggested scheduling meetings only in the evening might help.

Board member Mike Abbs, who works full-time, said the timing of the meetings has never been a problem for him, but the negative backlash from members is. Members, he said, should think about how they treat each other. Abbs was appointed to the board a year ago and chose not to run for re-election this year.

In regular business, the board confirmed the appointment of Susan Nuttall for a second term on the Golf Committee and approved a draft of the Independent Auditors Report. The report, Judson said, shows a clean audit and will be finalized at the annual membership meeting on May 21.

