Village Bible Church in Bella Vista will host a National Day of Prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2. The service will focus on prayer for the blessings and needs of our country, our community and our commitment as Christians to lives that show and tell the love of Christ through exemplary truth and grace.

A reception will follow the service and everyone is welcome. Village Bible Church is located at 1591 Forest Hills Blvd. and can be reached for more information at 479-876-5764.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

Community on 05/01/2019