David Cater/Star-Gazing Pictured are the three galaxies of the Realm, which are approximately 35 million light years away, on the 'near' side of the Coma-Virgo cluster.

May will probably have more clear nights for viewing the universe than April did, but as soon as I write this, I have probably jinxed it!

Well ... I hope not! May can offer some of the most wonderful viewing nights available the whole year. As I explain below, May is Galaxy Month.

The New Moon for May occurs May 4. On May 6, the Eta Aquarid meteor shower peaks just before dawn and there is no Moon to bleach out the seeing of fainter meteors.

If you wanted to see some of the planets, look for Mercury a bit after sundown in the northwest. Mars would be in the west, but it is close to the horizon and quite small, compared to when it was close to us last year. A bit after midnight, Jupiter can be seen in the southwest, continuing until dawn. As the year progresses, it will be positioned so that it can more easily be seen after sunset in the evening. In the morning sky also, Saturn can be seen in the south, some 30 degrees to the east of Jupiter. If you get up before dawn, you could see both gas giants the same morning.

As I alluded to above, an observer who knows where to look can see more galaxies in May and June than at any other times of the year. We are in a place in Earth's orbit where, when the sky is dark, we can look off the plain of the Milky Way and see very far out beyond the boundaries of our galaxy to many other galaxies.

Galaxies tend to clump together because they are influenced by one another's gravity. The biggest clump of galaxies many amateurs can easily see is the Coma-Virgo cluster, better known by many amateurs as the Realm of the Galaxies. This cluster lies east of the constellation Leo's hind quarters. Sweeping through this area with a 10-inch 'scope, many amateurs can see 100 or more galaxies in this cluster. The cluster lies about 50 to 60 million light years away -- some of the galaxies in this cluster are closer, some are farther away.

I have included an image I made with a 5-inch refractor that depicts three of the galaxies in the Realm. Two of them are seen about 2/3 face-on to us, at the right of the image. The third galaxy, seen on the left of the image, is seen edge-on. (Some know this particular galaxy as the "Hamburger Galaxy.") A dark dust lane can be seen cutting this galaxy along its long axis, as well as more dust near the tips. The tips lean one left and one right. This leaning is caused by the spin of this galaxy over time. All three of these galaxies are spirals, just as is our Milky Way -- our home galaxy. They move as a group in space-time because they 'feel' one another's gravitational attraction.

These triplets lie approximately 35 million light years away, on the "near" side of the Coma-Virgo cluster, from our point of view. We presently see these galaxies the way they were 35 million years ago because their light has taken 35 million years to reach us now. However, galaxies change only slowly. While each may have rotated somewhat on its axis, each would appear about the same if we could see them in immediate time.

Watch the sky at night -- there are wonders there!

Dr. David Cater is a former faculty member of JBU. Email him at starbug352@yahoo.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

