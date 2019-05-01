May 2

s The inaugural meeting of the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the museum and continue on the first Thursday of each month. Initially, meetings will be focused on talks by local Civil War historians but, eventually, will include book discussions, field trips to local Civil War sites and other Civil War interests as determined by participants. All are welcome.

May 4

s Village Pet Hospital will host its annual low-cost vaccine clinic on Saturday, May 4. From 10 a.m. to noon, all vaccines for dogs and cats will be offered at a discounted price. This event takes place in the parking lot of Cooper Elementary school at 2 Blowing Springs Road, Bella Vista.

s Dedication of the Veterans Memory Walk at the Wall of Honor will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4.

s Bella Vista Garden Club will hold a spring plant sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Village wastewater site, 380 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista.

May 7

s The Bella Vista Community Concert Band's first performance of the 2019 season will be Tuesday, May 7, at Blowing Springs Park and begins with an available picnic supper provided by Prime Cut Catering before the performance, from 5 to 6:45 p.m. The outdoor performance starts at 7 p.m. Bring your own chair. All performances are free to the public. Blowing Springs Park is located east of Highway 71 on Mercy Way in Bella Vista, past the RV park.

s Andante Music Club of Bella Vista joins each year in the celebration of National Music Week. This year, May 5-12, it will be with the theme, "Music ... A Magic Key." Andante will present a concert at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 7, in the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel. Everyone is welcome to attend at no charge.

May 14

s The Golf Joint Advisory Committee will hold a community input meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Riordan Hall. The topic will be the possible closure and repurposing of Brittany Golf Course. All property owners are encouraged to attend. The meeting will be live streamed on the POA's Facebook page if you are unable to attend in person.

May 27

s The Bella Vista Community Concert Band will give a free outdoor performance at Blowing Springs Park on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27. A picnic supper from 5 to 6:45 p.m. will be provided by Prime Cut Catering. The outdoor performance starts at 7 p.m. Bring your own chair. All performances are free to the public. Blowing Springs Park is located east of Highway 71 on Mercy Way in Bella Vista, past the RV park.

