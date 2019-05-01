In the year 2000, Bella Vistans were playing a lot of golf. Contemporary reports estimate golf rounds at 350,000, and even the expansion of Dogwood into a 27 hole complex did little to help crowded conditions. That year, the POA board approved the purchase of 367 acres of farmland, just off of Gordon Hollow Road, straddling the state line. The price was $1.1 million and the money was borrowed. Since then the parcel has come to be known as the Ark./Mo. land.

According to a story in the June 28, 2008, Weekly Vista, the plan was for a golf course and a clubhouse with a full-service bar. Engineers were consulted and some preliminary plans were drawn up, but no final decisions were made. As time went on, the number of golf rounds began to drop.

Not long after the city of Bella Vista was incorporated, the POA Board paid off the $1.1 million loan, in 2007. Although the land was never developed, it was leased to farmers for cutting hay. The income from the lease was enough to pay taxes on the land, according to a discussion when the land was put on the market in late 2014. The board asked for an appraisal of the property which eventually came in at $1.5 million. The land was never part of the POA. According to the governing documents, only Cooper can add land to the POA.

In April 2016, the POA received an offer on a portion of the land. A Bella Vista resident wanted to buy 144 acres and build a horse farm. He offered $700,000.

The potential buyer said the section he wanted wasn't the best part of the 367-acre parcel. He wanted a hilly area, not the flat ground that a developer might prefer.

The offer was turned down, with one board member, Ron Stratton, warning that if flooding destroys the valley golf courses, there's no other large empty area to buy for a new golf course.

In 2017, the board received another offer.

Linda Lloyd, the principal broker for Acorn Realty and a member of the Bella Vista City Council, told the board about her plan to develop the property. Her plan called for a mixed-use development with various-sized lots and a small neighborhood of tiny houses.

Lloyd offered $1.1 million and asked that the POA finance that amount for two years at 5 percent interest.

Just before Lloyd spoke, General Manager Tom Judson announced that he had received a second offer on the property. The offer came with a request for anonymity, he said, and he had no information on the planned use by the second potential buyer. That offer was $1.2 million, with POA financing at 5.25 percent.

During the board's discussion, Stratton again warned the board to consider the possibility that a new golf course might be necessary if flooding continued to damage the valley courses.

After some discussion, the board voted to turn down both offers and to take the property off the market.

