Christian Women's Connection

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at the Bella Vista Community Church, located at 75 Lancashire Blvd. The public is invited. The featured speaker is B.J. Tassin, who will be talking about "Tapping into Your Treasures." B.J. is a local author and artist. Her first novel, "Bona-Fide," is selling worldwide. B.J. recently received recognition as Bella Vista Artist of the month. The guest speaker is Pam Wilson from Loudon, Tenn. She will be speaking about "Professional Volunteerism"

This brunch is held the second Tuesday of each month, and an all-American breakfast is served for $10. The program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries. The Prayer Connection meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, located at 1001 Kingsland Rd. in Bella Vista.

For breakfast reservations or information, call Glenda at 479-876-5422 or by email at djlong45@cox.net.

Wishing Spring Clay Studio

The clay studio is open for business and taking new students for May. Classes are Monday evening and Thursday morning. The studio is currently manned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. Everyone interested is welcome to stop by, check it out, and register for May classes. The studio is located in the building behind the gallery, located at 8862 W. McNelly Road.

U.S.S. Snook Base Club

The monthly meeting of the U.S.S. Snook Base was held at the Whole Hog Cafe in Rogers on April 6.

1) The base members will gather for the "Tolling of the Bells" ceremony to commence at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Submarine Memorial in Pea Ridge. The name of each submarine lost in service will be read, followed by the striking of the bell. This commemorates the loss of submarines and shipmates. This ceremony is the first anniversary of the dedication of the Submarine Memorial. The ceremony is open to the public and is on the grounds of the elementary school in Pea Ridge.

2) Plans continue with the charity yard sale to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Sugar Creek Mall in Bella Vista.

3) The Memorial Day ceremony is May 27 at the Fayetteville National Cemetery, and members were encouraged to attend and help with the base information booth.

For further information, call Commander Ken Spencer at 479-445-4037.

BV Homesteaders

The Bella Vista Homesteaders will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Concordia of Bella Vista. The program will be "composting" by a Benton County Master Gardner. For further information, contact Lois Adams at 479-876-2460.

TOPS Chapter 532

TOPS (taking off pounds sensibly) meets at 9:30 a.m. every Saturday at Riordan Hall, located at 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. Weigh-in time is from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Both men and women are welcome to join for lifestyle changes. The first meeting is free.

Bella Vista Civil War Round Table

The inaugural meeting of the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, , at the Bella Vista Historical Society Museum. Guest speaker will be Paul Dolle who will discuss Buck Brown, a local alleged bushwacker and guerilla fighter. The meeting is open to the general public. Monthly meetings will be held on the first Thursday of each month with a variety of guest speakers.

Calico Cut Ups

The Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild is hosting Bob's Quilting Kids Kamp from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day, Monday, through Friday, June 21. The Kamp will be held at the Methodist church located at 20 Boyce Drive in Room 28, basement level. This is a free event for children ages eight and up who are interested in learning to sew or quilt. Each child will complete at least one project that will be theirs to take home. Participants will be using a sewing machine and iron (no steam) under adult supervision. Fabric and notions will be provided by the guild.

The Guild requests kids to bring a good working sewing machine if they have one. If that is not possible, please let the guild know in order to make arrangements for one. The number of participants is limited. Contact Gail Storm via email at gljnstorm@gmail.com.

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista, affiliated with the National Federation of Music Clubs, meets at 1 p.m., the first Tuesday of each month, excluding January, July and August. The meetings are held at the Highland Christian Church. All musicians and music lovers are invited to attend. The group sponsors programs and participates in supporting Opera in the Ozarks. Each summer, the group sends a young musician to Piano-String Camp or Vocal Camp at Inspiration Point. In the Fall, it sponsors a concert presented by a winner of the NFMC Young Artists Competition. Meetings and programs are always free and open to the public. For additional information, contact Betty L. Pierce at 479 621 3414.

BV Decorative Artists

The Bella Vista Decorative Artists meets at 9 a.m. on one Saturday of each month at Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. The 2019 meeting schedule is May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, (no meeting in September), Oct. 12, Nov. 16, Dec. 14 (member Christmas brunch). The club will host a Mad-Hatter Party at St. Bernard's Church on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The purpose of the chapter is to stimulate interest and appreciation for the art of painting. BVDA does a variety of service projects. This year the club will continue work with the Village House in Bella Vista and Memory Boxes for local hospitals. Each month BVDA has a chapter member or a visiting national artist teach an art project in acrylics, oils, watercolor or mixed mediums. Kevin Corey will teach a class on Acrylics with Pouring medium at the May 11 gathering. Painters of all skill levels make up the BVDA Chapter. All visitors are welcome. For more information, call Marian Lawless at 479-212-4996.

Lions Club

Lions Club International is the largest service organization in the world. Bella Vista Lions club meets at 5:45 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at Concordia Retirement Center on the second floor. Community members are welcome to participate as guests for the buffet meal and meeting to learn more about the various projects in which the Lions Club is involved in the community. Both men and women are welcome. For more information, please contact Ken Swanson at 479-644-4951.

Embroidery Guild

The Embroidery Guild meets monthly in both Bella Vista and Springdale. No stitching experience is necessary; anyone interested in needlework is welcome. Bella Vista meetings are at 9:30 a.m on the second Thursday of each month at St. Theodore Church, located at 1001 Kingsland Road. Springdale meetings are at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the John Powell Senior Center, located at 610 E. Grove Ave. Additional information may be found at bellavistaega.org.

Altrusa International of Bentonville/Bella Vista

Altrusa International of Bentonville/Bella Vista will have its 20th Anniversary Celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Arvest Bank Community Room in downtown Bentonville. There will be food and cake. Everyone is welcome.

NWA-PSA

Prostate Cancer Alliance Group meets the fourth Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the Mercy Clinic meeting room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. Each year more than 150,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer. As a member of NWA-PSA Prostate Cancer Alliance group, you will have someone to talk to about your concerns. Other members may have suggestions about dealing with side effects, or suggestions for resources and providers. It's no secret that men often find it difficult to express themselves -- a situation amplified when sexual issues are a topic of conversation. Our support group provides a safe environment to share concerns. For more information, call John White, 479-876-5724 or Chuck Pribbernow, 479-790-4138.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 4 to 5:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room of the United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista. No previous experience or tryouts are required. For more information or to schedule the chorus for entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479-876-7204 or visit the web site at www.perfectharmonybv.com.

Bella Vista Computer Club

Club meetings are free and open to the public. Meetings are held the second Monday of the month in Room 1001 on the lower level of Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Benefits of club membership include free classes on computer topics selected by the club, free remote online support at other times and free help for any computerized device at twice-monthly Open House Help Clinic Sessions. Advance signup is required to attend classes. Information is found at www.bvcompclub.org.

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing

Attention all military veterans with VA disability, Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities, including education and outings. Meetings are held the second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Visit the national web page at projecthealingwaters.org. For more information, email phwffnwarkansas@aol.com.

American Legion Post 341

The Willard E. "Rocky" Glidewell American Legion Post 341 of Bella Vista reminds the public of the all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and juice and coffee. There is no cost, but donations are accepted. For more information, call 479-268-509 or visit the Post 341 website at bellavistapost341.org.

American Legion Riders

Motorcycles, patriotic veteran fellowship and the thrill of a ride are what keep the American Legion Riders riding. The American Legion Riders are associated with Bella Vista Post 341 and have monthly meetings at 9:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the Bella Vista American Legion facility. If the weather allows, a ride follows and ends at a restaurant for a meal.

Bike Club

The Bella Vista Bike Club is an informal group of road cyclists who enjoy riding together. Their only rule is that helmets are required on all rides. Club members come in a wide variety of ages and skill levels. The bike club is active year round and may be addictive and beneficial to one's health. The Bella Vista Bike Club also has several social events every year, plus picnic rides, to which non-riding spouses are invited. Newcomers are always welcome. The annual membership fee is $10 for each individual who rides. For more information, email bellavistabikeclub@gmail.com.

Solo Fusion Singles

Solo Fusion is an active 50s-plus singles group in Bella Vista currently looking for new members. There are a variety of activities and events happening every month. For additional information, contact Linda Stafford at 479-402-6241, Terri Kindred at 660-815-3418 or Sherry Ray at 417-527-8086.

BV Amateur Radio Club

The Bella Vista Amateur Radio Club holds its monthly meetings at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista. For anyone interested in acquiring an amateur radio license, the club also administers FCC exams at 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. All meetings and exams are held at Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. More information on amateur radio and the BVRC is available at BellaVistaRadioClub.com.

Village Lake Writers and Poets

Village Lake Writers and Poets meets monthly from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month. Meetings are free and open to the public and held at the Artist Retreat Center, 13467 Lookout Drive, Bella Vista. The meetings are held over lunchtime and sometimes include a potluck lunch. At other times, bring a lunch or purchase from Java Dudes on-site. Each month there is a featured author, lively discussion and readings. For additional information, contact Joanie Roberts at 608-642-1294.

BV Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall's Craft room located at 98 Riordan Road, Bella Vista. The club has about 50 members, both men and women. Anyone interested in learning the art of woodcarving or wood burning is welcome. The club also teaches soap carving to children for those interested. There are really good carvers willing to teach and others with various talents in the art for carving and wood burning.

The club will host an "Artistry in Wood Show" in July, at which artists from other clubs are invited to participate. There will be carvings for sale and show. The BV Woodcarvers Club is looking for a chainsaw carver to demonstrate the art for this show. Visit the club's website for additional information.

Diabetes Support Group

Enhance your diabetes care by joining Mercy's free monthly diabetes support group. Mercy certified diabetes educators will be on hand to discuss various topics related to ongoing diabetes management, including lifestyle changes to make living with diabetes easier. Meetings are held the second Friday of every month from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Mercy Bella Vista Community Room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. These meetings are free and open to anyone with prediabetes, Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. The upcoming dates include Feb. 8, March 8, April 12 and May 10. For more information, call 479-338-6086 or visit mercy.net/DiabetesSupport.

BV Fly Tyers Club

This club meets at 9 a.m. for a social hour, followed by a meeting from 10 to 11 a.m., every Thursday in Riordan Hall. The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is a fishing, conservation and service club consisting of approximately 190 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species) found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista. The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities and conducts service projects throughout northwest Arkansas.

Rotary Club

The Bella Vista Sunrise Rotary Club has a breakfast meeting at 7 a.m. every Wednesday in the Concordia Main Building, 1 Concordia Drive, Bella Vista. Guests are welcome. For more information, call Sean at 417-455-6654.

Kiwanis Club

The Bella Vista Kiwanis Club meets weekly at 7 a.m. at Concordia every Thursday. Breakfast is available. Visitors, Kiwanis members and former Kiwanis members are all invited to attend. For more information, contact Julie Storm at 479-696-8867.

Bella Vista Women's Chorus

The Bella Vista Women's Chorus invites singers from the tri-county area to join the group. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience necessary. Directed by Larry Zehring, the group performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs and events. Rehearsals are held at 12:45 p.m. Mondays in the music room of the Bella Vista First United Methodist Church. The Bella Vista Women's Chorus is available to sing at events. Call 479-715-6154 for more information or visit WomensChorusBV.com.

Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room at First Methodist Church on Boyce Drive. New singers are welcome. For information, call 479-268-5391.

Pride of the Ozarks Barbershop Chorus

Pride of the Ozarks Barbershop Chorus meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 McNelly Road, Bentonville (across from Lowe's). Singing in harmony, a Cappella, is this group's enjoyment and is open to all men who like to sing. For more information, call Jim Nugent at 479-855-7980 or 479-621-3372.

BV Strings

Bella Vista Strings is a casual acoustic jam group that meets at 1 p.m. every Friday at the Artist Retreat Center. Those who enjoy playing different styles of music are invited to visit and consider joining the BV Strings. The group plays rock, folk, bluegrass and country. The music is submitted by members. For more information, email BVStrings@gmail.com, visit bvstrings.org or call 479-366-0045.

Community on 05/01/2019