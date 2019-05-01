BENTON COUNTY -- Nearly 40,000 Benton County residents received postcards in the mail asking to confirm or cancel their voter registration. Response to these blue or yellow postcards is vital to ensure each resident can vote in upcoming elections.

Benton County citizens may receive a blue or yellow postcard in their mailboxes over the next few weeks. These mailers are sent out to verify the address and other accurate voter information.

Two types of postcards were sent to residents. Voters received a blue postcard if the resident has not voted in two years. The Benton County Clerk's office wants to confirm the voter is still living at that current Benton County address. This is the first notice for confirmation. Voters are asked to please fill out the card information and return back to the mailbox. The postcard is already postmarked.

Residents received a yellow postcard if they did not previously respond to a blue postcard two years ago and who have not voted in any election in the last four years. This postcard is a notice of impending cancellation. Voters need to fill out the yellow postcard and send it back to the County Clerk's office. This is also a postmarked. If the resident does not send back the notice of impending cancellation within 30 days, the voter's registration will be canceled and the voter will need to reregister to vote.

The County Clerk's main goal in sending out these postcards is to confirm current information ahead of the 2020 election. It is a process required by state law to be performed every two years and will be conducted by county clerks throughout the state.

